11 regular pub quizzes to check out in Dublin

Pub Quizzes in Dublin are plentiful but you'd want to be quite fortunate to stumble upon one without any prior research.

Suburban pub quizzes in Dublin have been a tradition for as long as anyone can remember but if you're new to an area or just passing through it can be hard to suss out when and where they take place. Thankfully, we're here to guide you on some of the best regular pub quizzes in Dublin, on the outskirts of the city as well as right in the heart of town.

With most taking place on weeknights, a pub quiz is a perfect way to flex your brain muscles after a long day at work. Plus, you get the added bonus of enjoying a few drinks while taking part and who knows, you and your mates could even head home with a top prize. Fingers on the buzzers and let's get started:

McGowan's

Location: Phibsborough

Day: Sunday

McGowan's Pub has a Smartphone Quiz every Sunday for speed quizzing and prizes every Sunday at 8pm. Their quiz is then followed by live music from 9pm and a live DJ at 11pm if you wanna make a night of it.

All My Friends Pub

Location: Meath Street

Day: Sunday

Fionn Russell hosts a weekly pub night at All My Friends, kicking off at 7pm every Sunday. It's a big spot so there's a lot of room for bigger groups. Best news of all; each week is generally themed and there are prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The Back Page

Location: Phibsborough

Days: Friday and Saturday

Quizness at The Back Page takes place on Friday and Saturday nights and is the perfect way for quiz fiends to kick off the weekend. Kicking off from 9pm with a general knowledge quiz and music bingo, the great news is there are prizes for individual rounds aside from overall prizes. If you're worried about not getting a seat, you can book ahead via this link.

The Square Ball

Location: 45 Hogan Place

Day: Thursday

If you're on the other side of town, The Back Page's southside cousin The Square Ball puts on Quizness on Thursdays. Free-to-enter booking is not essential but definitely advised and prizes vary from Riverdance on DVD to vouchers and pints.

The Woolshed

Location: Parnell Street

Day: Monday

Free to enter, the pub quiz at The Woolshed gets underway at 9pm. The top prize is €50, with a jackpot that rolls over every week and when it eventually reaches the €250 mark, the team with the top score is guaranteed to scoop the cash. Can't go wrong!

There's no limit to the number of players per team and you can find more information HERE.

Barbers Bar

Location: Grangegorman

Day: Tuesday

If you find yourself in the D7 area, Barber's Bar is a great shout for a pub quiz. It's free to enter, max five people to a team, with four rounds, and a free round of drinks to be won. You can bring your dawg with you too- they just can't help you cheat.

McSorley's

Location: Ranelagh

Day: Thursday

McSorleys is probably one of my favourite places to go out in Dublin. The transition from pub to nightclub over the weekend makes it my ideal night out, and that they host a weekly pub quiz on Thursdays is just the icing on the cake. There's no funny business in McSorley's as they use 'Professional Quiz Hosting software'. It's free to enter and the prizes are on the chunkier end of things, first prize €100, 2nd and 3rd €50, 4th and 5th €25.

The Lighthouse

Location: Dún Laoghaire

Days: Friday and Saturday

Never a dull evening at The Lighthouse, it's no wonder they have a weekly quiz night on a Friday and Saturday to get involved in. It's free to enter with a bangin bingo tunes to roll the night up with a nice shiny bow. You can book in for one of The Lighthouse's weekly quizzes HERE.

Slatts

Location: Beggars Bush

Day: Wednesday

On every second Wednesday, this quiz has the added benefit of being hosted by a comedian, in the form of Brian Gallagher. There's a solid mix of questions from the silly to the serious, with plenty of cash and spot prizes to those quick off the mark. Tickets cost €40 per table of 4.

The Fourth Corner

Location: Patrick's Street

Day: Wednesday

One of the city's most welcoming dive bars, The Fourth Corner is a great spot to while away a couple of hours. Their speed quiz is on every Wednesday from 8-10pm it's free in with prizes given during each round.

The Circular

Location: Rialto

Days: Wednesday

A great boozer that has the added benefit of housing the excellent Coke Lane Pizza. They have a weekly quiz every Wednesday from 7pm, costing €7.50 quizzers can be in with the chance of winning a €100 or some drinks.

