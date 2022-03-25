9 Dublin spots to enjoy an outdoor lunch in the sun

Move fast, this weather won't be around forever.

As Ireland revels in its mini-heatwave and we continue to hear stories about it being hotter here than Malaga, Benidorm and everywhere in between, you might be wondering where to head this weekend for a cute lunch al fresco.

Well don't worry sun worshipper, we're here to help. Here's a small list of spots in Dublin with great outdoor areas.

The Cake Cafe

This hidden gem off Camden Street is a great central spot for coffee and cake, or a tasty brunch. Their courtyard is not only trés Instagrammable, it's the perfect sun-trap on a nice day!

The Back Page

Phibsborough’s Back Page has a cracker of an outdoor area for pizza, pints, and pasty lads lathering themselves up with factor 50. I know it's only March, but you can never be too careful kids.

Minetta Deli

In the mood for spicy nachos by the sea? Sure who isn’t. Minetta Deli’s outdoor terrace is a great spot for Aperol and tunes in the sun.

Galliot et Grey

Galliot et Grey’s little outdoor oasis in the middle of Dublin 8 will have you saying Oo la la. Or a less cliche phrase for those who remember their Leaving Cert French. Pop in if you’re in the city for coffee, pizza, and tasty rustic French bread.

Daddy's

A Dublin 8 gem, everyone loves a weekend lunch at Daddy's. Set up camp at one of their outdoor tables for an afternoon of speciality coffee and top-quality dog watching.

The Woollen Mills

The Woollen Mills is a classic destination for an outdoor lunch, but hey if it's not broke and all that. A great spot for brunch and a spot of people watching right by the Ha'Penny.

Hartleys

Sit back and enjoy views of Dun Laoghaire harbour and maybe even a cheeky cocktail on Hartley’s iconic sea view terrace. You really could be anywhere, gals.

Farmer Brown's

Farmer Brown's OG Bath Avenue home is a great spot for al fresco dining in the sun. Come for the brunch specials, stay for an aul glass of vino in the heart of the leafy D4 'burbs.

Shoe Lane Dun Laoghaire

Shoe Lane always have an extensive menu of iced beverages, and their outdoor area in Dun Laoghaire is the perfect spot for soaking up a few rays.

So there you go! Grab your panama hat, your umbrella, your duvet coat and factor 50. The weather app is looking good for now but to be fair, this is Ireland - no harm in being prepared for every eventuality.

