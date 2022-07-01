9 Dublin spots where you can have breakfast all day long

For those who have been hurt one too many times by missing their McDonald's breakfast.

Look, we all love a McDonald's breakfast. It's one of life's greatest little pleasures. However, we've all raced towards those golden arches, at 10:55am (remember when they only did it until 10:30, dire) and not quite made it for our hash browns and egg mcmuffin combo. We have all felt that heartbreak and the particular hunger pangs that come from not getting our Maccy D's brekkie.

If you're like me, then you 1) consider breakfast the most elite meal of the day and 2) don't subscribe to the idea that it's only for morning time. I hate when I go for food at what we know as "lunch time" and the restaurant or café have stopped serving breakfast for the day. It is never too late in the day for scrambled eggs, or pancakes, or French toast in my eyes. So if you're into an all day breakfast too, these are our top Dublin spots that serve it.

Howard's Way

Locations: Churchtown & Rathgar

Not only does Howard's Way do all day breakfast, their menu is huge. Whether you're into a full Irish, a fruity smoothie, or a stack of pancakes, you can get it all here. Check out the Howard's Way All Day Breakfast menu HERE.

The Cheeky Piglet

Location: Fumbally Court

A Lovin favourite, The Cheeky Piglet is a godsent on office days, as one of the best Dublin spots serving All Day Breakfast. Many a day we've wandered in for some hash browns (can you tell I like hash browns) (but then again what kind of person would I be if I didn't), or some eggs, or maybe even a full Irish, and it's always incredible.

Advertisement

Metro Café

Location: South William Street

Between 9am and 4pm, Metro Café does an absolutely banging breakfast for a fairly reasonable cost. I'm extremely down with the Metro Special which consists of scrambled egg, streaky bacon, cherry tomatoes, relish, alongside buttermilk pancakes covered in golden syrup (all for €10.50 which you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else in Dublin).

Douglas & Kaldi

Location: Dundrum

When I worked in Dundrum Town Centre, Douglas & Kaldi was a go-to spot. We would often get breakfast for lunch and no matter whether you were starving and needed the whole shebang or just need a pick me up, Douglas and Kaldi had just the brekkie meal for you.

Urban Health

Advertisement

Location: Ranelagh

If you love breakfast, but a full fry ain't for you, then Urban Health has loads of wonderful veggie and vegan options, from acai bowls to tofu scramble to breakfast burritos. They also do some meat options so it's an ideal Dublin spot for all day breakfast, no matter your dietary requirements.

The Vanilla Pod Eatery

Locations: Carrickmines, Blackrock, Leopardstown

With three locations The Vanilla Pod doesn't mess around when it comes to bringing the people an all day breakfast. You can check out their menu HERE but somehow we don't think you'll be disappointed with what's on offer.

Two Boys Brew

Location: Phibsborough

Bringing all day breakfast to the D7 area is Two Boys Brew, who operate on a walk-in only basis. Between 8am and 3pm you can avail of granola, overnight oats, hotcakes, beans, chilli eggs, you name it.

Advertisement

Póg

Multiple Locations

Pancakes your breakfast dish of choice? Choose from one of Póg's five Dublin restaurants and have a stack in the middle of the day if your heart so desires.

Lemon Jelly Café

Location: Millenium Walkway

And last, but certainly not least is Lemon Jelly, who are best known for their sweet and savoury crepes but can also whip up a full Irish breakfast, as well as omelettes.

We hope in the future there'll be more spots in Dublin sorting us out with an All Day Breakfast, not just these absolute GOATs. Time is just a construct after all, and it's 2022 for god's sake. When will we throw off the shackles of regimented meal times and be able to enjoy some eggs benny at 5pm everywhere? I hope it's soon.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/pog_dublin

READ ON: 4 new openings and 1 closure to look out for in Dublin this week