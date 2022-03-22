9 spots for afternoon tea in Dublin

Pinkies up, everyone!

Whether you're treating someone special, or just want to feel fancy as hell, afternoon tea is just one of those experiences that hits different. You get a bitta sweet, bitta savoury, and everything is teeny tiny as well (which we all knows makes everything taste better) (and if you don't know, now you know). If you've never had the pleasure, or it's just been too long since your last tango with afternoon tea, check out these Dublin spots.

Póg

Location: Tara Street

Is there anything Póg can't do? Not only are they legendary for their pancakes and other brunch bits, they also do a great afternoon tea. At their Tara Street location you can avail of a vegan afternoon tea, filled with sweet and savoury nibbly bits. This is offered Friday through to Sunday and you can book it HERE.

The Merrion Hotel

Location: Merrion Square

Intrigued by these mini masterpieces? You can read our review of Afternoon Tea at The Merrion HERE, but you get two courses, one with scones and cakes, and one with these miniature art pieces. If there's a special occasion coming up, look no further than the Merrion.

Haddington House

Location: Dún Laoghaire

For a view of the sea to accompany your afternoon tea, it's gotta be Haddington House. Reviewed HERE, it did not disappoint with food nor interior, and the service was top-notch (which is really all you can ask for). A great Dublin spot for afternoon tea and bubbles.

Old Music Shop Restaurant

Location: Frederick Street

The Old Music Shop likes to switch up the theme of their afternoon tea in spectacular ways (their Christmas theme was our personal fave). It's served daily between 12pm and 5pm, and you can choose between their classic and their veggie spread. You can even order their afternoon tea to go, if you want to feel fancy in your own home. Check out all their options HERE.

The Shelbourne

Location: St Stephens Green

You are welcome for Afternoon Tea at the Shelbourne seven days a week in three daily sittings, one at 12pm, one at 2:30pm, and one at 5pm. Sit in the Lord Mayor's Lounge and enjoy a classic afternoon tea for €55 per person, or up it to a champagne event for €73pp. You can check out their delectable menu HERE.

The Fitzwilliam Hotel

Location: St Stephen's Green

Served daily between 2pm and 5pm, The Fitzwilliam has a lovely selection for their afternoon tea, at just €39pp (and €45pp with a glass of bubbles included because why the hell not).

The Westbury

Location: Balfe Street

Get a glam view of Grafton Street as you enjoy all the finer things in life at this afternoon tea Dublin spot. The Westbury has a bit of everything, from cakes, to sambos, and of course, some fragrant tea. You can avail of this fancy meal every day between 12pm and 4:30pm.

Ladurée

Location: South William Street

For just €70 for two people (a bargain in the world of afternoon tea) Ladurée serves you a glass of bubbles each, macarons, sambos, desserts, scones, and your choice of tea or coffee. For three guests it's €105, and for four guests it's €140.

The Westin Hotel

Location: College Green

Looking for somewhere special to treat someone special? The Westin's afternoon tea offers a selection of your classic sandwiches and nibbles, as well as the Atrium Lounge's signature cocktails, all with Dublin themed names. You can check out their menu HERE.

Even if you don't have a special occasion coming up, you never need one to throw on some glad rags and enjoy sipping some tea and nibbling some sandwiches.

Header image via Instagram/theshelbournedublin

