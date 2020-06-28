Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A savage new toastie spot has popped up in Malahide

By Alan Fisher

June 28, 2020 at 10:12am

Share:

A savage new toastie spot has popped up in Malahide serving delicious grilled cheese sambos and deadly coffee.

Griolladh is a pop-up truck that's based on the coast road in Malahide and it looks amazing.

They have two regular types of toastie's including the original which has a blend of Irish mozzarella and aged cheddars on sourdough bread.

They also have the Hambo which has added honey glazed ham. Yum.

On top of that, you can keep an eye out for their specials like this bad boy. Roast potato, chorizo, chive, and smoked salt.

If you're feeling thirsty you can grab a frozen lemonade, frozen coffee, or any regular coffee.

And they've just introduced some snacks.

View this post on Instagram

New Treats!! @mudbakerydublin

A post shared by Griolladh (@griolladh) on

The truck is open Monday to Sunday between 11 am and 5 pm.

Share:

Latest articles

The Eagle House announce a summer pop-up

The Sambo Ambulance is on its way to save the day

Catalyst open pop-up cafe on Bray seafront

Two Boys Brew owners open up about homophobic incident

You may also love

The Eagle House announce a summer pop-up

The Sambo Ambulance is on its way to save the day

Catalyst open pop-up cafe on Bray seafront

Anti Social - We chatted to Will about the future of the bar trade after COVID-19

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.