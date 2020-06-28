A savage new toastie spot has popped up in Malahide serving delicious grilled cheese sambos and deadly coffee.

Griolladh is a pop-up truck that's based on the coast road in Malahide and it looks amazing.

They have two regular types of toastie's including the original which has a blend of Irish mozzarella and aged cheddars on sourdough bread.

They also have the Hambo which has added honey glazed ham. Yum.

On top of that, you can keep an eye out for their specials like this bad boy. Roast potato, chorizo, chive, and smoked salt.

If you're feeling thirsty you can grab a frozen lemonade, frozen coffee, or any regular coffee.

And they've just introduced some snacks.

The truck is open Monday to Sunday between 11 am and 5 pm.