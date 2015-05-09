A-Z Bucket List Of The Best Places To Eat In Dublin 2018

Fuck having a travel bucket list, summer's over. Time to work on that winter belly.

The only thing that will get me through the long winter nights is those decadent meals with my mates, fam or loved ones. They give me something to look forward during the week and I've made it my mission to try everywhere in the city - I'm not doing too badly tbh.

Here's 26 of my favourite spots right now. Try these and you'll be onto a winner in the Dublin food scene:

Ananda - Dundrum

You'd never expect to find this hidden treasure in Dundrum.

This vibrant restaurant is hidden away, up four flights of stairs.

It's a more formal setting to your usual curry house but ideal for a special occasion.

Some of the most beautifully presented (and tasty) food I've ever come across.

BuJo - Sandymount

It's no secret that BuJo is one of my all-time favourite places in Dublin.

No fancy frills here, just good food. The menu is simple, there's only two or three things to choose from but everything you order is made to perfection, every burger is picture perfect.

The juiciest, most flavoursome meat ever.

I'm literally obsessed.

Chapter One - Parnell Street

Voted best restaurant in Dublin at the Food And Wine Awards last week, Chapter One couldn't not be on this list.

Top class food, made to stun eyes and shock tastebuds.

This place is truly special.

Diwali - George's Street

An unsuspecting Indian on George's Street has surprised me to no end this year - say hello to Diwali.

If you're hankering for a good curry and great atmosphere at a reasonable price, Diwali is the one.

One of the tastiest meals I've had recently.

Eathos - Baggot Street

One of the most stunning eateries in the city - not for it's interior, that's plain, simple and all white but for the wonderful food they serve.

Vibrant salads and the prettiest smoothie bowls I've ever laid eyes on.

Fable And Stey - Blackrock

My newest fave brunch haven.

Fable And Stey in Blackrock gives you everything you'd want from a neighbourhood café. Coffee with a kick, unreal eggs and a spot to perch yourself and watch the world go by.

Fab.

Glovers Alley - Stephen's Green

A baby pink restaurant that is home to one of the most talented chef's in the country right now - Mr Andy McFadden.

Gourmet food and a luxurious venue - what more could you want/?

Hey Donna - Rathmines

Brunch with a Middle Eastern twist - say hey to Hey Donna.

This quirky, chilled out eatery offers some of the most interesting and unique brunch dishes in the city, all jam packed with flavour.

(The) Ivy - Dawson

One of the world's most famous restaurants has finally come to Dublin.

A large bright and colourful venue featuring an all-encompassing menu along with breakie, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea dinner.

Just Wing It

The Ultimate Fries from here are the ULTIMATE comfort food.

Klaw - Temple Bar

Known as one of the best places in the city to get your fish fix.

Their idea is simple, super fresh seafood in a relaxed atmosphere where people can just "get their Fish on".

Can't beat it.



La Manison - Castle Market

Nestled down a busy street that's usually crowded with Grogans-goers, you'll come across a lovely red French restaurant called La Maison.

It's funny that we seem to have forgotten about French food in Dublin. My usual weekly fix comes in the shape of a 70c croissant I throw into a plastic bag in Tesco when I'm on the go.

French cuisine is delicious however, in fact it's probably the first food I tried outside of Ireland (camping trips to the south of France anyone?) when I was a kid. I fell in love with first bite.

La Maison is one of those places that will take you back to those days.

Seafood, freshly baked bread and champagne - spend your night like a true European.

(Don't forget your beret - they're all in now!)

Meet Me In The Morning - Pleasants Street

A darling neighbourhood café just off Camden Street. As soon as you enter however, you'll feel like you're tucked away in the leafy suburbs.

Owned by Kevin Powell and Brian O Keefe, it specialises in fresh, seasonal, locally-sourced food.

All of their dishes are bursting with flavour and are super colourful.

A.K.A This place is heaven on earth for Instagrammers.

Nutbutter - Grand Canal

One for the health nuts.

(Ha, geddit?)



Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring and ugly and Nutbutter proves just that.

GORJ spot.

Opium - Camden Street

Gone are the days when I'd rock up to Opium in my teeny tiny dress and heels, half-pissed.

Now, it's got a bit more class in the evenings (hopefully like myself) and offers a pretty tasty Asian inspired menu.

Chopsticks at the ready!

Paulie's Pizza - Grand Canal Street

There's a shit tonne of pizza joints in Dublin right now, all very similar.

Paulie's stands out for me, the pizzas are to die for.

Queen Of Tarts - Cow's Lane

Cakes, scones, tarts, brownies - everything that you dream of when you've got a cup of tea on hand.

They also make some deadly baked eggs.

You heard it here first.

Roberta's - Essex Street

One of Press Up's best if you ask me.

A large open-plan restaurant with a stunning bar right in the centre.

Leather booths and pipping-hot pizzas.

SOLE Seafood And Grill - South William Street

The best lobster I've ever had in my entire life - hands down.

I really don't need to say anymore.

Terra Madre

If you want real authentic Italian, this is the place for you.

There's only a handful of tables, it's very plain and simple but you'll find the freshest pasta and tastiest Italian cuisine.

You'll feel as though you've left Dublin and you're down a tiny cobble street in Sorrento.

Urbanity - Smithfield

You'll find the cool kids here.

Urbanity has loads of single tables and plugs so it's the ideal spot for when you're roaming around the city and you need to work and eat.

Ideal.

Veginity - Phibsborough

Gourmet vegetarian food and stunning presentation.

Wilde - Balfe Street

The perfect spot for an occasion meal.

Ivy covered walls, marble tables, a decadent menu and incredible service.

Wilde has a special place in my heart.

Xico - Baggot Street

Grab yourself some deadly Mexican bites before you find yourself in a sombrero, dancing on tables with a Margarita on hand at 4am.

That soakage is key.

Yamamori - Ormond Quay

Famous for their big portions, big tastes and big smiles on customers' faces.

Treat yo' self.

Zakura - Baggot Street

A fab BYOB sushi spot.

They also serve a great lunch menu, bento boxes are life.

Feeling peckish?

Header image: @theivydublin @nutbutter.ie

READ MORE: A-Z DUBLIN COCKTAIL GUIDE: 26 UNBELIEVABLE DRINKS YOU NEED TO TRY BEFORE YOU DIE