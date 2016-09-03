Best Of

Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes

For a varied palette

Pjimage 49

There's always one person in the group - They never order the same thing twice, they choose the most out-there dishes and they just adore trying weird and wonderful ingredients and flavours.

If this sounds like you and you're only dyin' to find some new, crazy dishes to munch on, this list is perfect for you.

Time to give those taste buds a tickle:

1. Coddle Pizza - Clontarf Baths

Coddle is an infamous Dublin delicacy but have you ever had it on a pizza?

The Baths in Clontarf have created this crazy dish and people are going wild for it. 

Now it might sound a little strange to have coddle on a pizza but it is actually surprisingly tasty. The pizza is topped with mozzarella, Guinness sausage, organic bacon, potato, parsley and a mustard, honey glaze - Can't go wrong with any of those. 

2. Blue Latte - Cracked Nut

So I know this isn't a dish per se, but this has to be on the list.

This bright blue latte is made from live algae  lemon, ginger, agave and almond milk. It's full of the good stuff so if you're in the mood for a weird and wonderful health kick, you need to try this.

They also have some other pretty crazy colours to try. 

Amazing.

3. Lobster Nachos - Klaw

So nachos aren't that unusual but mixing those flavours with lobster - Definitely only suited to a certain taste.

Personally, I adore seafood so this dish is right up my street but I can see how it might not suit everyone. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 11 At 11 53 47

4. Seafood Lasagne - Fishbone

Another seafood dish taking inspo from a classic Italian delicacy. 

This beauty is made from Howth lobster, scallops, tiger prawns, organic salmon, kafir leaf and bisque cream sauce.

5. Chocolate Olive Oil Cake - Host

This dark chocolate cake comes with a pretty strange dressing but the oil gives it an interesting taste and texture.

Deeee-lish.

A post shared by Host (@host.restaurant) on

6. Oyster Shot - 777

It's like a Bloody Mary with a fishy surprise.

This one is pretty out there and deffo not for the faint hearted. It's salty, bitter and you need to really chug it back to swallow that oyster.

Bottoms up!

A post shared by @vivalatriplets on

7. Crispy Lamb Tongue - Fade Street Social 

With mint gribiche sauce, a warm pea and broad bean salad and a lamb stock.

Sure look, you've got to try it.

8. Hake In Banana Leaf - Saba

This unusual dish is full of flavour and colour.

The hake is wrapped and cooked in banana leaf and then it is cut open and filled with gorge red curry sauce.

It's a big step from ordering a spice bag when you visit Saba. 

9. Brown Bread Ice Cream - Murphy's

Caramelised brown bread ice cream is on of the best flavours made by Murphy's.

You've got to try it.

10. Duck Brain - Hang Dai

When you order duck from any given restaurant it usually looks the same. Hang Dai however, take the presentation of this dish to a whole new level by serving it head and all, no literally, you can still see its beak. 

This gives you the chance to taste duck brain, yum!

A post shared by luca (@lucabovone) on

11. Goat Kidneys - Assassination Custard 

With seasoning, spice and everything nice.

A post shared by The Gannet (@the_gannet) on

READ MORE:

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Best Of

Read More in Best Of
Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
Seven Thoughtful House Warming Gifts To Get For Your Bestie That Won't Break The Bank
Seven Thoughtful House Warming Gifts To Get For Your Bestie That Won't Break The Bank
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin
Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin
Treat Yo'Self - 15 Of The Ultimate Cheat Meals In Dublin
Treat Yo'Self - 15 Of The Ultimate Cheat Meals In Dublin
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now
Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
12 Gorgeous Roasts To Serve This Easter Weekend
12 Gorgeous Roasts To Serve This Easter Weekend
This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkster Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkster Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On The Way To Work
Feature

33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On The Way To Work
Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
Best Of

Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Lifestyle

Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal
News

Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin