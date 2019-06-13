Affogatos Are The Ultimate Summer Drink – Here’s Where You’ll Find Them In Dublin

Summer is here and the coffee obsession continues.

On summery days when it’s humid as hell and you need a little pick me up, look no further than your local coffee shop.

I’m here to introduce you to your brand new obsession, you can thank me later.

Affogatos are absolute goals.

An affogato is an Italian coffee-based dessert. It’s usually made with a scoop of vanilla gelato or ice cream and topped or “drowned” with a shot of hot espresso.

Creamy coffee, mmmm.

Here are some places in Dublin where you can nab one:

1. Pot Bellied Pig

This stunning lil millennial-pink café serves up one of the tastiest brunch menus in town and I’m literally obsessed… as in, I think I’m in love.

Best of all, they serve all-day brunch so you can still have your poached eggs at 2pm. Top that off with a sweet coffee and you’re onto a winner baby…

2. Meet Me In The Morning

If you haven’t already heard of Meet Me In The Morning, you must have been hiding under a rock. Voted Best Cafe in Dublin 2017 at the Irish Restaurant Awards, Meet Me In The Morning is one of our absolute favourite spots to go for some grub and an ice-creamy coffee.

3. Fat Cat Cafe

Iced coffee with ice cream is a sensational mouth party.

Fat Cat Café in Rathgar is a cute lil spot to call into to escape the hustle and bustle.

4. The Good Food Store

Located on Camden Street you’d walk right by this place without knowing it’s even there. When you discover it, however, it’ll soon become one of your fave city nooks.

Stunning.

Dream Coffee Our sore heads could really use this right now… 😍Affogato from The Good Food Store on Serpentine Avenue 👌🏼 Posted by Lovin Dublin on Sunday, September 23, 2018

Where is the best affogato you’ve tried in Dublin?