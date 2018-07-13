Food and Drink Best Of

PIC: This May Be The Prettiest Afternoon Tea In All Of Dublin

Way too beautiful to eat!

Afternoon Tea

We love afternoon tea - there's a bit of pomp and ceremony to the whole thing, taking your tea to the next level. But if we had one criticism for the ritual, it would be that it can sometimes be a little samey.

We're always on the lookout for new and different afternoon tea experiences, and the Garden Afternoon Tea at the Intercontinental Dublin certainly fits the bill.

Just look at the gorgeous decorative garden-themed cakes.

Screen Shot 2018 07 13 At 10 41 25

What you're looking at here is raspberry-flavoured ladybird choux choux, chocolate twig ganache, mango, vanilla and passionfruit bumble bee Pannacotta, lime leaf cake and butterfly vanilla orange tart.

They do have all the usuals on their menu also - smoked salmon finger sambos, buttermilk scones with preserve etc etc, and the whole thing comes in at €40 per person.

If you want to add a glass of Perrier Jouet that rises to €55. The price point is at the upper end of the scale, but a lovely option if you're looking for a special treat.

