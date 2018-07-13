PIC: This May Be The Prettiest Afternoon Tea In All Of Dublin

We love afternoon tea - there's a bit of pomp and ceremony to the whole thing, taking your tea to the next level. But if we had one criticism for the ritual, it would be that it can sometimes be a little samey.

We're always on the lookout for new and different afternoon tea experiences, and the Garden Afternoon Tea at the Intercontinental Dublin certainly fits the bill.

Just look at the gorgeous decorative garden-themed cakes.

What you're looking at here is raspberry-flavoured ladybird choux choux, chocolate twig ganache, mango, vanilla and passionfruit bumble bee Pannacotta, lime leaf cake and butterfly vanilla orange tart.

They do have all the usuals on their menu also - smoked salmon finger sambos, buttermilk scones with preserve etc etc, and the whole thing comes in at €40 per person.

If you want to add a glass of Perrier Jouet that rises to €55. The price point is at the upper end of the scale, but a lovely option if you're looking for a special treat.

READ MORE: This Dublin Café Has Just Released The Ice Cream Of Our Dreams

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here