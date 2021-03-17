All Paddy's Day 'grab and go' meals are only €9 at this Dublin spot today 

By Sarah Finnan

March 17, 2021 at 8:00am

All Paddy's Day 'grab and go' meals are only €9 at this Dublin spot today 

It's Paddy's Day and that's reason enough to forgo the cooking and order in.

Need inspiration as to what to get? As you well know by this point, Dublin is overflowing with foodie options but 57 The Headline has unveiled a Paddy's Day 'grab and go' menu and all meals are €9... so that makes for a pretty convincing argument, if ya ask us.

Remember the thrill of going to the local sweet shop, paying for your haul and getting change back? Paying by card has become the norm these days so that rarely happens anymore, but getting a whole meal for less than a tenner is about as close as you can get to recreating the experience.

What might one find on the 'grab and go' menu? Choices include the following:

  • single smash burger and chips
  • chilli beef cheese fries
  • veggie burger and fries
  • fish bites and fries

A small but mighty menu I think you'll agree.

In other need-to-know information, the 57 Headline team also have quite an impressive pub shop setup inside, fully stocked with all manner of craft beers and the like... so would recommend picking something up if you fancy an evening tipple. Cosy pub pints may not be on the cards this year but you can still toast our patron saint in style.

To Arthur Paddy.

Header image via Instagram/57 the Headline

