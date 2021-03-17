All Paddy's Day 'grab and go' meals are only €9 at this Dublin spot today 

It's Paddy's Day and that's reason enough to forgo the cooking and order in.

Need inspiration as to what to get? As you well know by this point, Dublin is overflowing with foodie options but 57 The Headline has unveiled a Paddy's Day 'grab and go' menu and all meals are €9... so that makes for a pretty convincing argument, if ya ask us.

Remember the thrill of going to the local sweet shop, paying for your haul and getting change back? Paying by card has become the norm these days so that rarely happens anymore, but getting a whole meal for less than a tenner is about as close as you can get to recreating the experience.

What might one find on the 'grab and go' menu? Choices include the following:

single smash burger and chips

chilli beef cheese fries

veggie burger and fries

fish bites and fries

A small but mighty menu I think you'll agree.

Our kitchen is open for St Patricks Day and we've added Grab & Go options for anyone out strolling around. Usual Click & Collect also until 8pm https://t.co/xthlEgm3OH pic.twitter.com/gqVg1LknG2 — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) March 15, 2021

In other need-to-know information, the 57 Headline team also have quite an impressive pub shop setup inside, fully stocked with all manner of craft beers and the like... so would recommend picking something up if you fancy an evening tipple. Cosy pub pints may not be on the cards this year but you can still toast our patron saint in style.

To Arthur Paddy.

Header image via Instagram/57 the Headline