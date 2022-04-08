An updated list of BYOB spots in Dublin

After a few months of feeling obliged to say yes to every social gathering going, you might be feeling the pinch.

During the various lockdowns, our bank accounts had grown accustomed to the absence of 2am rounds of jagerbombs, late night taxis and "just the one's" that inevitably turn into just the five and a chipper on the way home. Now that society is alive and thriving, it can be hard to keep up.

That's why we've compiled a fresh list of the best BYOB spots in Dublin, so you can still enjoy a night out without sweating in anticipation of the bill being delivered.

Rotana Café

This cosy spot in Portobello is home to some of the best Lebanese dishes you'll find in Dublin. You'll get a two course meal (with huge portions) for €21.90 – and you won't have to splash out on pricey marked-up booze. They've also now got a second spot open on Parnell Street, for northside Lebanese lovers.

Corkage: Free

Dada

This vibe-y spot on South William Street will have you feeling like you've stepped straight into Morocco as you chow down on couscous and lamb tagine. You're also invited to bring your own booze for meals before 9:15pm.

Corkage: Wine €4, Beer €1.50, Champagne €7

Keshk

Another Lebanese appearance on the list, Keshk recently moved into their new home on Mespil Road and continue to deliver the goods. The lamb moussaka is a contender for the very best in the city.

Corkage: Free

Jerusalem, Camden Street

Delicious Palestinian food at a superb price, with a very *order one of everything* vibe. At least that's what I'd recommend doing anyway.

Corkage: Free

Musashi

An iconic sushi spot with three central locations around Dublin – Capel Street, the IFSC and Sandyford.

Corkage: €3 per bottle

Michie Sushi

Another sushi spot with top-quality fresh rolls, ramen and Okonomiyaki. Choose from one of three locations in Ranelagh, Dun Laoghaire and Sandyford.

Corkage: Free

Zakura

One of Dublin's most iconic BYOB spots, there's always a great buzz and Zakura's Wexford Street and Baggot Street locations.

Corkage: €4 per person

Basil, Ringsend

Standing proud as the only BYO pizzeria in Dublin (that we know of) is Basil, offering up wood fired pizzas, homemade pasta and delish desserts.

Corkage: €7.50 per bottle of wine, €1.50 per beer.

If we've missed out one of your go-to BYOB spots in Dublin, let us know and we'll add it to the list!

Header image via Instagram/basil_pizza

