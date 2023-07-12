5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

The Fête Nationale is upon us, and here's how to celebrate in Dublin.

Bastille Day, or le quatorze juillet commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on July 14th 1789, an event which came to be seen as the symbolic beginning of the French Revolution. And if you find yourself on the streets of Dublin rather than in the thick of the military parade along the Champs-Elysée, don't worry, you can still mark the occasion. Here's how:

Bastille Celebration at The Church

Mary Street

This free event has been organised in partnership with with LePetitJournal.com and will bring with it a brass band, French DJs, a crêpe stand, face painting and plenty more. Most importantly, there'll be a special French menu on the go for the day that's in it - c'est bon.

Funds for Friends, Chez Max

Palace Street

One of Dublin's favourite French bistros is holding a special fundraiser event for Friends of the Elderly to commemorate Bastille Day. There'll be a live jazz orchestra, free cocktails and even a €100 voucher prize for the most beautiful hat or French dress.

French Film Screenings

Various libraries throughout Dublin

Grab the popcorn and enjoy a free screening of some of the best films to come out of France in the last few years, including Animal, Me, My Lover and I and The Rose Maker. The screenings are taking place at libraries all over Dublin including Rathmines, Terenure and the Central Library at the Ilac - more info is available right here.

Image via IMDb.

Online Events

If you'd like to celebrate Bastille Day from the comfort of your home, you can do so with a host of free events including quizzes, cooking competitions, drawing contests for kids and lots more - additional info on individual events is available here.

Dinner at a French Restaurant

Do things the old fashioned way and celebrate France's national holiday by simply enjoying a delicious French meal. Our absolute favourite French restaurants in Dublin can be found right here.

Bonne Fete Nationale!

