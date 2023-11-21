8 of the best spots in Dublin to grab a Christmas sandwich

These Christmas sandwiches would compete with the Moist Maker.

If there's one thing we have in common with Ross Geller, it's a love of Christmas sandwiches. The passion he has for the Moist Maker in Season 5 Episode 9 of FRIENDS has struck a chord with a generation, and every November/December we tap into our inner RossAtron and salivate at the very mention of Christmas sambos.

Luckily the cafés and restaurants of Dublin are as much on this buzz as we are, with many already whipping out those festive ingredients, stacking them high, and serving up Christmas dinner between two bread slices.

While we're sure we've missed some, and would appreciate hearing of anymore Dublin cafés or restaurants doing a Christmas sandwich, we're sure these locations will keep you satiated for the time being.

Meltdown

Montague Street, more info here

The Happy Cheesemas sambo is back with Meltdown for the festive season. Meltdown's iteration of the festive sandwich includes cranberry mayo, smoked bacon, brie, turkey, stuffing and white cheddar on sourdough.. It'll come as no surprise given their stellar reputation that Meltdown houses one of the best Christmas sarnies about - not to mention one of the cheesiest.

Meltdown opens seven days a week from 8am.

Timber Trove Café

Rathfarnham, more info here

The Christmas menu is back at Timber Trove Café and they've got mince pies, cupcakes, and of course Christmas sandwiches. They do three versions of the festive sandwich; turkey and ham, turkey and brie, and veggie.

Timber Trove also do a festive treat box if you fancy taking any bits away with you for a cosy night on the couch.

You can find Timber Trove open Tuesday through to Sunday from 9:30am - 4:30pm.

The Hot Sandwich

Baldoyle, more info here

Back once more in Baldoyle is The Hot Sandwich Christmas offering, which consists of gravy, turkey, ham, homemade stuffing, brie, cranberry sauce, and, something a little different, festive slaw.

The Hot Sandwich opens Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm

Urban Health

Ranelagh, more info here

Like Timber Trove, Urban Health have a whole menu in honour of the festive season, including their sandwich offering.

They do a vegan offering as well as a turkey and brie sandwich, both on Firehouse Bakery bread, and both are served with fries (not quite roasties, but we'll take it).

Urban Health opens 8am to 3pm on weekdays, and 9am to 4pm on weekends

The LAB

Clontarf East, more info here

LAB, or Lunch And Brew, are serving their Christmas sandwich special until the end of the year and it is positively oozing with cranberry and cheese, the very definition of food porn.

LAB opens from 8am on weekdays, and 9am on weekends

Gourmet Food Parlour

Multiple locations, more info here

During this Christmas sambo period we love to see a little bit of variety, and Gourmet Food Parlour are achieving this by having their offering in a toasted ciabatta.

It's made up of roast turkey, honey baked ham, camembert cheese, cranberry sauce, sage and onion stuffing, garlic aioli and a little bit of rocket. To top it off they accompany their sambos with some limited edition Keoghs crisps in a camembert and rosemary flavour, exclusive to GFP.

Gourmet Food Parlour has Dublin locations in Malahide, Arnotts, Santry, Swords, and Dún Laoghaire.

Gerard's Deli

Leeson Street Lower and Sir Rogerson's Quay, more info here

Based in two Dublin locations, Gerard's Deli have a sandwich stuffed with cranberry, brie, watercress, ham, turkey, and some herby stuffing.

Like I said, we love to see a little bit of variety, and Gerard's Deli finish off their Christmas sandwich with pickle mustard mayo as opposed to the classic gravy. Colour us intrigued.

You can check out the opening hours for the two delis here.

Greenville Deli

Multiple locations, more info here

Masters of sandwich making, Greenville Deli would never disappoint when it comes to their festive sambo. This year's iteration is made with roast turkey, hand-carved ham, sage and rosemary stuffing, brie, pickled red cabbage, cranberry sauce and some mustard mayo atop sourdough.

As the cherry on top, it also comes with homemade cranberry aioli dip and a little bag of crisps - stunning.

Check out the individual opening times for each deli here.

The Cake Café

Pleasants Place, more info here

We love a risk taker, and instead of using turkey, as most classic Christmas sandwiches do, The Cake Café are using smoked chicken instead (a rogue choice, but we back it).

Joining the chicken in this sandwich is honey baked ham, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, with a side of gravy for dipping purposes.

The Cake Café opens Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm.

Header images via Instagram / The LAB & / Urban Health

