The Top 10 Full Irish Breakfasts In Dublin Right Now

Two eggs, two sausage, two rashers, two bacon...

Is there anything better than the Irish staple meal that is the full Irish breakfast?

This day and age, going out for breakie can often result in fancy poached eggs or a smoothie bowl - which are fab of course, but for some reason I always find myself going back to a tasty fry up.

Here's some of the best in our fair city:

1. Gerry's Coffee Shop - Montague Street

Gerry's is the mecca of Irish breakfasts.

Their sausages are the buis.

2. Farmer Browns - Rathmines

Farmer Browns makes the crispiest streaky bacon around.

What I also love is that they serve a poached egg rather than a fried.

Add their thick cut bread to the mix and you're onto a winner.

3. Bay - Clontarf

Their mushrooms are a force to be reckoned with.

4. Matt The Rashers - Kimmage

If you're into a meaty plate, this is the place for you.

You can get five kinds of meat on your plate along with some killer hash browns.

5. Woodstock - Phibsborough

Load up your plate with whatever you like - it's like a pick'n'mix but so much better.

6. Gourmet Food Parlour - Swords

Oh the fry, fry baby please don't let me goooo...

This is the good stuff.

7. The Hairy Lemon

The classic.

If it's not broke, don't fix it.

8. Five Points - Harolds Cross

This trendy café in Harolds Cross is such an amazing spot for breakfast.

There's always such a good vibe in here, the staff are sound as f*ck and the food is delish!

9. O' Neills Pub - Suffolk Street

This pub is over 300 years old and even though you might associate it with a traditional pint of the black stuff, their fry up is definitely worth popping in for.

10. Taste - South William

Get in my belly.

A breakfast of champions.

Feeling hungry?

Header Image: @Farmer Browns @meganopierce

