Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

The Top 10 Full Irish Breakfasts In Dublin Right Now

Two eggs, two sausage, two rashers, two bacon...

Pjimage 13

Is there anything better than the Irish staple meal that is the full Irish breakfast?

This day and age, going out for breakie can often result in fancy poached eggs or a smoothie bowl - which are fab of course, but for some reason I always find myself going back to a tasty fry up.

Here's some of the best in our fair city:

1. Gerry's Coffee Shop - Montague Street

Gerry's is the mecca of Irish breakfasts.

Their sausages are the buis.

2. Farmer Browns - Rathmines

Farmer Browns makes the crispiest streaky bacon around.

What I also love is that they serve a poached egg rather than a fried.

Add their thick cut bread to the mix and you're onto a winner.

3. Bay - Clontarf

Their mushrooms are a force to be reckoned with.

4. Matt The Rashers - Kimmage

If you're into a meaty plate, this is the place for you.

You can get five kinds of meat on your plate along with some killer hash browns.

5. Woodstock - Phibsborough

Load up your plate with whatever you like - it's like a pick'n'mix but so much better.

6. Gourmet Food Parlour - Swords

Oh the fry, fry baby please don't let me goooo...

This is the good stuff.

7. The Hairy Lemon

The classic.

If it's not broke, don't fix it.

8. Five Points - Harolds Cross

This trendy café in Harolds Cross is such an amazing spot for breakfast.

There's always such a good vibe in here, the staff are sound as f*ck and the food is delish!

9. O' Neills Pub - Suffolk Street

This pub is over 300 years old and even though you might associate it with a traditional pint of the black stuff, their fry up is definitely worth popping in for.

10. Taste - South William

Get in my belly.

A breakfast of champions.

Feeling hungry?

Header Image: @Farmer Browns @meganopierce

READ MORE: Seven Dishes That'll Warm You Up This Chilly Day

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
The Top 10 Full Irish Breakfasts In Dublin Right Now
The Top 10 Full Irish Breakfasts In Dublin Right Now
Seven Dishes That'll Warm You Up This Chilly Monday
Seven Dishes That'll Warm You Up This Chilly Monday
Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week
Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week
This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night
This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Here's Where You Can Get The Most Authentic Waterford Blaa In Dublin
Here's Where You Can Get The Most Authentic Waterford Blaa In Dublin
Six Decent Dublin Spots Open For a Good Feed Today
Six Decent Dublin Spots Open For a Good Feed Today
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
Plans In Place For City Centre Water Amenity Including Rafting And Kayaking Facilities
Dublin

Plans In Place For City Centre Water Amenity Including Rafting And Kayaking Facilities
Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin

Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
These Two Areas Have Been Named The Cleanest In Dublin
News

These Two Areas Have Been Named The Cleanest In Dublin
PICS: Toddler Suffers Injuries After Rock Thrown Through Bus Window In South Dublin Area
News

PICS: Toddler Suffers Injuries After Rock Thrown Through Bus Window In South Dublin Area

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin

Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer
Sponsored

Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group