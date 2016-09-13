Food and Drink Best Of

Seven Authentic Italian Restaurants In Dublin That Are Magnifico

In Dublin, we have some absolutely stunning authentic Italian restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. They're fab spots, usually just a few tables, a family owned business and with fresh homemade recipes.

1. Terra Madre - Bachelor's Walk

Terra Madre is one of my favourite places to go for an intimate meal.

You'd walk right by this tiny restaurant without even noticing it. Inside there's only a handful of tables, it's dimly lit and it feels like you've walked out of Dublin and into the streets of Italy.

The food is fresh, using homemade recipes and the wine is fab.

The truffle ravioli from here is my dream dish. Simple, full of flavour and not too expensive.

A post shared by @dublinsouthcityeats on

2. Botega Toffoli - Castle Street

Tucked away behind Dublin Castle on a cobblestone street is a tiny restaurant that serves glorious Italian food.

Ran by a two-person team, this little nook is a very chill spot for casual dining and an ideal spot to hang out with friends over some honest good food.

The pizzas are all roughly around €16-€18 and are seriously good.

It's worth bearing in mind that it's literally just one guy cooking, so don't expect to come for a quick meal.

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

3. Rosa Madre - Temple Bar

Some of the tastiest seafood pasta can be found in Rosa Madre.

As soon as you step in the door you're met at the door by a huge cabinet which is iced and packed full of fish and shellfish.

It's a stunning venue, tucked away down the cobblestone streets of Temple Bar but inside it's got a lot of character.

A post shared by Rosa Madre (@rosa_madre) on

4. Da Mimmo - North Strand

An informal setting, great banter from the staff and amazing Italian cooking makes Da Mimmo one of the most popular Italians in town.

Tasty pizza, gorge pasta, cheerful prices - sure you can't go wrong.

A post shared by Luis Afonso (@luis.colt) on

5. Pinocchio - Temple Bar & Ranelagh

Pinocchio Restaurant in Temple Bar not only serves the full whirl of Italian dishes for dinner, they also do team cookery classes where you whip up your own meal while having a few drinks along the way.

You're guaranteed to leave with full bellies and that lovely glow you feel when you've had a really great just wholesome night with good food and good company.

6. Manifesto - Rathmies

Proper whopper pizza...

Need I say any more?

7. Ciao Bella Roma - Parliament Street

You know a place is good when Italians themselves eat there.

Ciao Bella Roma is great value for your money and they serve some of the tastiest gnocchi I've ever tried.

Little creamy pockets of heaven.

A post shared by Dorota Fu (@dorotafu) on

I don't know about you, but I'm absolutely hounding for some pasta rn.

Buon Appetito!

