Seven Authentic Italian Restaurants In Dublin That Are Magnifico

One for each night of the week!

When the moon hits your eye...

You know there's only one thing you're craving - Italian!

It never fails. Everyone enjoys it and there's always a pretty varied menu on offer.

In Dublin, we have some absolutely stunning authentic Italian restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. They're fab spots, usually just a few tables, a family owned business and with fresh homemade recipes.

Can't beat it.

Here's some of the best in the buis:

1. Terra Madre - Bachelor's Walk

Terra Madre is one of my favourite places to go for an intimate meal.

You'd walk right by this tiny restaurant without even noticing it. Inside there's only a handful of tables, it's dimly lit and it feels like you've walked out of Dublin and into the streets of Italy.

The food is fresh, using homemade recipes and the wine is fab.

The truffle ravioli from here is my dream dish. Simple, full of flavour and not too expensive.

A post shared by Katsumi Sugiura (@sugiura.katsumi) on Jul 7, 2018 at 9:36pm PDT

A post shared by @dublinsouthcityeats on Jun 16, 2018 at 12:36am PDT

2. Botega Toffoli - Castle Street

Tucked away behind Dublin Castle on a cobblestone street is a tiny restaurant that serves glorious Italian food.

Ran by a two-person team, this little nook is a very chill spot for casual dining and an ideal spot to hang out with friends over some honest good food.

The pizzas are all roughly around €16-€18 and are seriously good.

It's worth bearing in mind that it's literally just one guy cooking, so don't expect to come for a quick meal.

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on Apr 17, 2018 at 5:52am PDT

3. Rosa Madre - Temple Bar

Some of the tastiest seafood pasta can be found in Rosa Madre.

As soon as you step in the door you're met at the door by a huge cabinet which is iced and packed full of fish and shellfish.

It's a stunning venue, tucked away down the cobblestone streets of Temple Bar but inside it's got a lot of character.

A post shared by Rosa Madre (@rosa_madre) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

4. Da Mimmo - North Strand

An informal setting, great banter from the staff and amazing Italian cooking makes Da Mimmo one of the most popular Italians in town.

Tasty pizza, gorge pasta, cheerful prices - sure you can't go wrong.

A post shared by Luis Afonso (@luis.colt) on Aug 5, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

A post shared by M A I R É A D (@mairead_foley) on Sep 13, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

5. Pinocchio - Temple Bar & Ranelagh

Pinocchio Restaurant in Temple Bar not only serves the full whirl of Italian dishes for dinner, they also do team cookery classes where you whip up your own meal while having a few drinks along the way.

You're guaranteed to leave with full bellies and that lovely glow you feel when you've had a really great just wholesome night with good food and good company.



A post shared by Pinocchio Restaurant Ranelagh (@pinocchioranelagh) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

6. Manifesto - Rathmies

Proper whopper pizza...

Need I say any more?

A post shared by Michelle Wickham (@wicksinabox) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

7. Ciao Bella Roma - Parliament Street

You know a place is good when Italians themselves eat there.

Ciao Bella Roma is great value for your money and they serve some of the tastiest gnocchi I've ever tried.

Little creamy pockets of heaven.

A post shared by Dorota Fu (@dorotafu) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

I don't know about you, but I'm absolutely hounding for some pasta rn.

Buon Appetito!

Header image: @sarayamit @dublinflavourdoc

READ MORE: A-Z DUBLIN GUIDE: THE 26 PLACES YOU MUST VISIT TO SEE THE CAPITAL IN ALL ITS GLORY

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here