10 Fab Spots To Grab Lunch In Ranelagh

This calls for a lunch date with your work bestie

Ranelagh's got it all.

It's on the Luas line, it's super close to town, there's a Tesco, Lidl and Supervalue on the main street, tonnes of bars, pharmacies, cafes, yoga studios and salons, plus it's just a GORJ place.

Last month the Lovin team made Ranelagh its new home and as much as this article is for all of you guys (because there's some really deeelish lunch spots), this is also an article I know my fellow Lovin fam will be saving as a bookmark.

Lunch inspo?

I got you boo.

1. Mario's

You'd walk right past Mario's without even realising it's there but let me tell you, this place is pasta heaven.

This authentic Italian has a whopper lunch menu, ideal for days when you need some cheesy comfort food.

Try their walnut pasta, it's a winner - ricotta cheese and spinach tortellini with cream, gorgonzola and walnut sauce.

Cheesy, creamy, nutty wonderfulness.

2. Michie Sushi

On days when you need a good, healthy, filling lunch - sushi is key.

Is super tasty and you never feel shite after it.

Michie Sushi makes a mean Ebi roll.

3. Kinara Kitchen

I don't know about you but I'd never think of eating Middle Eastern for lunch. That all changed however, when I stumbled into Kinara Kitchen one day last week after seeing their lunch menu.

The menu is really good value and it's a great spot to go with your work bestie to have a catch up on all the goss, there's loads of seating.

You even get free poppadoms with the best mango chutney I've ever tried before your meal.

Try the saffron soup, it's a warm hug in a bowl.

This is my new fave.

4. TriBeCa

Arguably the best wings in Dublin.

5. Bunsen

With Bunsen you know exactly what you're going to get. It makes going for lunch easy and eliminates the humming and hawing of looking at a detailed menu, which is key when you only have an hour out of the office.

Burger, chips, drink - sorted.

6. Urban Health

If you're on a health kick, Urban Health needs to be on you list.

Serving healthy nibbles, super salads, juices and an unreal breakie. Their banana bread has become a popular coffee break treat in Lovin HQ, apparently it's the best in Dublin.

There's even a yoga and pilates studio upstairs for days when you need a good stretch after work.

7. Project Black

Project Black is a popular spot amongst morning coffee drinkers but their lunch options can sometimes be forgotten about.

I'm a huge toastie fan so on days when the cravings kick, Project Black is my one true love.

A coffee and a sandwich for €7.50 with a few crisps on the side to seal the deal, they know exactly what's up.

8. Green Beards

Another super healthy spot.

Known for their insane juices, Green Beards has become a popular spot for health foodies. They have delish salads that are well worth trying.

9. Cinnamon

A spacious venue, ideal for bigger lunch groups.

Soups, salads and sambos - all the lunch essentials and at an affordable price.

Try the coronation chicken sambo - it's magical.

10. Wowburger

Chilli fries and a milkshake are a must on days when you're hungover in the office.

Happy lunchin'!

Header IMage: @greenbeards @projectblack

