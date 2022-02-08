Best places to get pancakes in Dublin, as chosen by you

Super prepared for Pancake Tuesday, or just always looking for an excuse to eat pancakes?

We asked, and boy, did you answer. The verdict for the best pancake spots in Dublin is in, and it's all because of you fine people! If you're in the market for some banging pancakes, then these are the places the people of Dublin voted for above all else.

Herbstreet

Order some buttermilk pancakes from Herbstreet, and choose between chocolate chips and whipped cream, maple syrup, and blueberries and honey butter for your toppings.

You can find Herbstreet on Hanover Quay. They serve brunch between 10am and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Avoca

It seems those fluffy pancakes taste as good as they look too. You voted Avoca as one of the best Dublin places to get pancakes, and we can see why. Their pancakes come with a dusting of powdered sugar, cream, syrup, and berries.

There are multiple Avoca locations in Dublin, you can find your closest one HERE.

ALMA

As with all dishes, ALMA put their own spin on it, and their pancakes are no different. You can choose their Dulce de Leche Pancakes, with mascarpone and seasonal fruits, or go for their savoury option, that comes with smoked salmon and eggs.

ALMA is based on South Circular Road in Portobello.

Póg

It's no surprise that Póg made it onto this list. Pancakes are their staple dish and what they know how to make best. You can build your own pancake stack, from what kind of pancake you want, to toppings, to sauces.

There are four Póg locations in Dublin, one on Tara Street, one on Bachelor's Walk, one in Malahide, and one in Howth.

The House

At The House Howth, you can get American style pancakes, or opt for a stack with chargrilled bacon, syrup, and fruits.

The House is based in Howth Village; you can check out their menu HERE.

Social Fabric Café

Depending on how hungry you are, you can get a small plate of pancakes, or a large. Get them with Butterscotch sauce, caramelised peanuts, and fruit, or maple syrup and streaky bacon. We'll just be drooling over the below photo in the meantime.

Social Fabric Café is based in Stoneybatter. You can find out more about them HERE.

Bay in Clontarf

Get a gorgeous view of Dublin bay as well as a plate of fluffy pancakes from Bay Restaurant - the perfect Sunday morning aesthetic.

Bay Restaurant is based on Clontarf Road, with views of the sea.

Le Petit Breton

If you love a crepe, then Le Petite Breton is for you. They do savoury crepes, as well as all the classic sweet fillings too.

You can find Le Petit Breton on Drumcondra Road. Check out their menu HERE.

Brass Onion

These Chocolate Delight Pancakes are just the thing for a sweet pancake lover. Have you ever seen a stack so decadent? These pancakes come with roasted hazelnuts, ice-cream, chocolate shavings, and homemade chocolate sauce.

Brass Onion Bistro is based on Sion Hill, Grace Park.

The Green Straw

The choice is yours at The Green Straw when it comes to pancakes. You've got protein pancakes, chocolate pancakes, banana pancakes, salted caramel protein pancakes... essentially something for everyone!

The Green Straw is based in Swords. Have a look at their menu HERE.

Dillinger's

For all those on the Southside pancake lovers, Dillinger's was voted as one of the best in Dublin. On Saturdays and Sundays you can avail of their Blueberry Pancakes, made with ricotta and topped with mascarpone and fresh berries.

You can find Dillinger's in Ranelagh.

Southbank Café

Choose your fighter: The Harold's Cross pancake stack, that's served with hokey pokey butter, honeycomb, mascarpone cream, and maple syrup. Or the Blueberry stack, which comes with seasonal berries, whipped maple butter, and maple syrup.

You will find Southbank Café in Harold's Cross. You can view their brunch menu HERE.

Pineapple Pink

You just have to look at that stack from Pineapple Pink to understand why it's been voted one of the best places for pancakes in Dublin.

Pineapple Pink is based in Malahide; check out their menu HERE.

Lemon

Another place that specialises in the delicate art of crepes is Lemon. Something of a Dublin pancake institution, Lemon has every topping and variation imaginable at their creperie.

You will find Lemon on South William Street.

Did your favoruite Dublin pancake place make it onto the list?

