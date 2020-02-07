Best restaurants in Dublin: The A-Z of dining in the capital

The best restaurants in Dublin differ depending on your own opinion, but there are a few that you just have to try out.

Finding the best restaurants in Dublin can be a bit of a minefield, so to help we've compiled an alphabetical list of some of the best eateries the city has to offer.

Here's 26 of our favourite spots right now. Try these and you'll be onto a winner in the Dublin food scene:

Ananda - Dundrum

You'd never expect to find this hidden treasure in Dundrum.

This vibrant restaurant is hidden away, up four flights of stairs.

It's a more formal setting to your usual curry house but ideal for a special occasion.

Some of the most beautifully presented (and tasty) food you'll come across in any restaurant in Dublin.

BuJo - Sandymount

No fancy frills here, just good food. The menu is simple, there's only two or three things to choose from but everything you order is made to perfection and every burger is picture-perfect.

The juiciest, most flavoursome meat ever.

Chapter One - Parnell Street

Chapter One couldn't not be on the list of the best restaurants in Dublin.

Top class food, made to stun eyes and shock tastebuds.

This place is truly special and you can view the menu here.

Delahunt - Camden Street

This place got the royal seal of approval in 2018 when Harry and Meghan came to town.

Located on Camden Street, it has a lovely atmosphere and is far enough away from the madness of the main city centre. The food is amazing too.

Eathos - Baggot Street

One of the most stunning eateries in the city - not for its interior, that's plain, simple and all white but for the wonderful food they serve.

Vibrant salads and the prettiest smoothie bowls I've ever laid eyes on.

Fable And Stey - Blackrock

Fable And Stey in Blackrock gives you everything you'd want from a neighbourhood café. Coffee with a kick, unreal eggs and a spot to perch yourself and watch the world go by.

Fab.

Glovers Alley - Stephen's Green

A baby pink restaurant that is home to one of the most talented chefs in the country right now - Mr Andy McFadden.

Gourmet food and a luxurious venue - what more could you want?

Hang Dai - Camden Street

Some more Camden Street representation in the form of the trendiest Chinese in town.

One of the more popular Chinese restaurants in Dublin city centre, Hang Dai always has a great atmosphere as well as some of the most tender duck in town.

(The) Ivy - Dawson Street

One of the world's most famous restaurants has finally come to Dublin.

A large bright and colourful venue featuring an all-encompassing menu along with breakie, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea dinner.

Just Wing It

The Ultimate Fries from here are the ULTIMATE comfort food.

Klaw - Temple Bar

Known as one of the best places in the city to get your fish fix.

Their idea is simple, super fresh seafood in a relaxed atmosphere where people can just "get their Fish on".

Can't beat it.

La Maison - Castle Market

Nestled down a busy street that's usually crowded with Grogans-goers, you'll come across a lovely red French restaurant called La Maison.

Seafood, freshly baked bread and champagne - spend your night like a true European.

Meet Me In The Morning - Pleasants Street

A darling neighbourhood café just off Camden Street. As soon as you enter, you'll feel like you're tucked away in the leafy suburbs.

Owned by Kevin Powell and Brian O Keefe, it specialises in fresh, seasonal, locally-sourced food.

All of their dishes are bursting with flavour and are super colourful.

NoLita - George's Street

A New York-style restaurant and cocktail bar right in the heart of the city.

The wide-ranging menu has something to tickle everyone's taste buds and the pizzas will have you coming back for more.

Opium - Camden Street

Opium's pan-Asian lunch menu is about a flavoursome as they come.

Once you're finished your meal, kick back in the venue's stunning Botanical Garden or treat yourself to a drink in the cocktail lounge.

Paulie's Pizza - Grand Canal Street

There's a tonne of pizza joints in Dublin right now, all very similar.

Paulie's stands out though and the pizzas are to die for.

Queen Of Tarts - Cow's Lane

Cakes, scones, tarts, brownies - everything that you dream of when you've got a cup of tea in hand.

They also make some deadly baked eggs.

Roberta's - Essex Street

A large open-plan restaurant with a stunning bar right in the centre.

Leather booths and piping-hot pizzas.

SOLE Seafood And Grill - South William Street

The best lobster in town. We really don't need to say anymore.

Trocadero - St. Andrew's Street

A little bit at the pricier end of the scale but if you ever have cause to splash out for a celebration, this is the place to go.

It also does a great pre-theatre menu and the staff are very accommodating.

Urbanity - Smithfield

You'll find the cool kids here.

Urbanity has loads of single tables and plugs so it's the ideal spot for when you're roaming around the city and you need to work and eat.

Veginity - Phibsborough

Gourmet vegetarian food and stunning presentation.

Wilde - Balfe Street

The perfect spot for an occasion meal.

Ivy-covered walls, marble tables, a decadent menu and incredible service.

Xico - Baggot Street

Grab yourself some deadly Mexican bites before dancing the night away.

Yamamori - Ormond Quay

Famous for their big portions, big tastes and big smiles on customers' faces.

Treat yo' self.

Zakura - Baggot Street

A fab BYOB sushi spot.

They also serve a great lunch menu, bento boxes are life.

(header pic: Trocadero/Eathos)

