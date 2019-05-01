Seven Of The Best Takeaways That Are Perfect For THAT Time Of The Month
Having a list of takeaways that you can rely on when you’re on your period is essential.
It’s part of your basic survival kit during that week of cravings, hormones, fatigue and overall crappiness.
With that in mind, we’ve come up with a definitive list of takeaways that will get you through any and every period.
1. Chop Chop – Clanbrassil Street
This Asian fusion takeaway is perfect for the days when you’re so tired you just want to curl up in a ball on the couch with a beautifully dirty takeaway.
My sources tell me ‘Special Offer C’ is a spice lover’s delight.
2. Boojum
Follow this order to the letter and I promise you, your day will be made 1000 times better.
Bowl or Burrito: Mexican rice, pinto beans, double meat, a mixture of medium and corn sala, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Ask for a side of the Valentino sauce to drizzle over it.
I’m salivating already tbh.
(Insider tip – get the bowl – you can fit more in)
3. Da Vinci’s Italian Restaurant Leixlip
Ok, we know this is outside of Dublin, but considering so many people travel from Kildare to Dublin for work this could come in very handy for the commuting gal.
4. Teo’s Chipper – Cabra and Coolock
What’s better than a dirty chipper during your period?
Absolutely NOTHING.
5. Base Pizza
Wood-fire pizzas….feckin’ delicious and one of the best ways to ease menstrual cramps in my opinion.
* I am not a medical doctor, I just know good period food.
View this post on Instagram
Over the past while we have been working really hard on developing our new menu. We hope you love it as much as we do!??Introducing the Reggio, nduja (a mix of Italian chilli paste and pork meat) mozzarella, taleggio, creamy stracciatella and basil ???? \\Available from December 1st across all stores\\ #BaseNewMenu #basewfp
6. Namaste
Order the balti, the saag, or the jalfrezi and sit back – safe in the knowledge that you just made the best goddamn decision of your life.
7. Lin Kee
Chinese and glass of wine anyone? G’wan you deserve it.