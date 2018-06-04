10 Of The Best Value Lunches In Dublin

All for under a tenner!

Ever had that awkward belly rumble that turns every head in the office in your direction? Eek!

Looks like you need a good feed, my friend.

There's something about lunch - I just hate spending money on it.

Here's some great value spots in Dublin City:

1. Sisu

The Bento box from Sisu is like no other I've seen. There's more options and it's all gourmet samples.

For ten euro, you can't go wrong!

2. Industry

If your looking for a healthy, hearty bowl of goodness, the salads from Industry are a great choice.

It's cheap, cheerful and full of flavour - always a winner in my books.

3. Bison

Any sandwich or burger with a side and a drink for €9.95.

Go on, treat yo' self.

4. Banh Mi - Pang

Banh Mi is a deadly choice for when you're on the go and you need something to fill you for the day.

For €6.50, it's easy on the pockets and super satisfying.

5. Neon

Neon serves up some of the tastiest Thai Green Curry around.

You can get a main with rice and an ice cream cone for a tenner at lunchtime.

6. Juniors

On chilly days like this, you need a bit of heat in your lunch bowls.

You can get a soup and sambo for €10 here.

7. Cocu

If you're on a health kick, Cocu is a great place to pick up some guilt-free lunch.

Choose a box, base and sprinkle for €8.50.

8. Happy Food

Make all your veggie and vegan dreams come true at Happy Food.

This café is always booming with health foodies and yogis as there is a yoga studio on site as well.

Most mains in Happy Food are around €9 and you can add chips and a drink for €2.50.

9. Tang

Thia health food café is a very popular lunch spot.

The menu is heavily yoghurt focused and tries to incorporate it into almost everything served. It's got a Middle Eastern vibe to it, think lots of tzatzik, flavoured yoghurts, citrus, honey, black olive.

You'll be able to nab yourself salads for €7.50 and flatbreads for €6.95.

10. Tolteca

Arguably the best burrito bowls in town - the best part is the little chips they sprinkle on top for added crunch.

There's usually enough in the portion size for lunch and dinner so it's great value at €8.95 a pop.

Time to get munchin'!

