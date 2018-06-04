Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

10 Of The Best Value Lunches In Dublin

All for under a tenner!

Pjimage 9

Ever had that awkward belly rumble that turns every head in the office in your direction? Eek!

Looks like you need a good feed, my friend.

There's something about lunch - I just hate spending money on it.

Here's some great value spots in Dublin City:

1. Sisu

The Bento box from Sisu is like no other I've seen. There's more options and it's all gourmet samples.

For ten euro, you can't go wrong!

2. Industry

If your looking for a healthy, hearty bowl of goodness, the salads from Industry are a great choice.

It's cheap, cheerful and full of flavour - always a winner in my books.

3. Bison

Any sandwich or burger with a side and a drink for €9.95.

Go on, treat yo' self.

4. Banh Mi - Pang

Banh Mi is a deadly choice for when you're on the go and you need something to fill you for the day.

For €6.50, it's easy on the pockets and super satisfying.

5. Neon

Neon serves up some of the tastiest Thai Green Curry around.

You can get a main with rice and an ice cream cone for a tenner at lunchtime.

6. Juniors

On chilly days like this, you need a bit of heat in your lunch bowls.

You can get a soup and sambo for €10 here.

7. Cocu

If you're on a health kick, Cocu is a great place to pick up some guilt-free lunch.

Choose a box, base and sprinkle for €8.50.

8. Happy Food

Make all your veggie and vegan dreams come true at Happy Food.

This café is always booming with health foodies and yogis as there is a yoga studio on site as well.

Most mains in Happy Food are around €9 and you can add chips and a drink for €2.50.

9. Tang

Thia health food café is a very popular lunch spot.

The menu is heavily yoghurt focused and tries to incorporate it into almost everything served. It's got a Middle Eastern vibe to it, think lots of tzatzik, flavoured yoghurts, citrus, honey, black olive.

You'll be able to nab yourself salads for €7.50 and flatbreads for €6.95.

10. Tolteca

Arguably the best burrito bowls in town - the best part is the little chips they sprinkle on top for added crunch.

There's usually enough in the portion size for lunch and dinner so it's great value at €8.95 a pop.

Time to get munchin'!

READ MORE: Lucky Tortoise Has Finally Opened A Permanent Premises And We Got An Exclusive Peek

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
10 Of The Best Value Lunches In Dublin
10 Of The Best Value Lunches In Dublin
Lucky Tortoise Has Finally Opened A Permanent Premises And We Got An Exclusive Peek
Lucky Tortoise Has Finally Opened A Permanent Premises And We Got An Exclusive Peek
'We're Living Our Worst Nightmare' - An Open Letter From The Massively Popular 'Fat Fox Cafe' Team
'We're Living Our Worst Nightmare' - An Open Letter From The Massively Popular 'Fat Fox Cafe' Team
This Booze Free Drink Is Perfect For Gin Lovers Doing Dry January
This Booze Free Drink Is Perfect For Gin Lovers Doing Dry January
Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday
Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday
This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin
This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin
5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning
Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning
6 Amazing Places To Get Your Nacho Fix In Dublin
6 Amazing Places To Get Your Nacho Fix In Dublin
It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened
It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened
Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin
Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross
Pics

PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross
PICS: Six Fire Engines Outside National Gallery Of Ireland As Suspected Fire Is Feared
News

PICS: Six Fire Engines Outside National Gallery Of Ireland As Suspected Fire Is Feared
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
Dublin

An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin
News

Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group