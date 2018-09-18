Bison Has Opened A Brand New Restaurant Space And BBQ Fans Will Love The New Menu

Bison, one of Dublin's premier BBQ joints, has swung open the doors of a brand new restaurant space and they've gotten a new menu to go with it.

The Wellington Quay eatery launched the new area last month and fans of the venue will be delighted to know that the new section retains Bison's deep south feel, with large leather booths allowing for big groups to enjoy all of Bison's delicious BBQ flavours.

All the old favourites are on the new menu like briskets, pulled pork and racks of ribs as big as your arm. If that's not enough to tempt you, there's plenty more to choose from.

There's something for everyone among the new dishes with the likes of Chili Cheese Dogs, Soft Shell Tacos (filled with tiger prawns, pork shoulder or beef brisket) and a Halloumi burger being introduced.

The menu is also very veggie-friendly with new Veggie Dogs just waiting to be sampled and Bison have some serious salads on the go too - the Bison Caeser and the East Coast Cobb topped with pulled pork, beef brisket or tiger prawns.

For those wanting to get their BBQ fix midweek, Bison is offering a meal deal for just €9.95, which includes any sandwich or burger, a side and a bottle or pint of Heineken or soft drink. Can't go wrong. The offer is valid from Monday to Friday from 12 noon until 4pm.

With over 120 whiskeys to choose form, there's plenty of options for washing all this deliciousness down.

Saddle up, partners!

