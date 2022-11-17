Brunch and the BT Christmas windows - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, the Grafton Street chandeliers have been reflecting off the space helmets of mannequins in BT's Christmas display, one of our favourite Dublin pasta spots has announced they're now doing brunch and I had my very first Stella experience (I may never go to another cinema again).

If you're looking for a bitta inspo for what to eat, do and see in Dublin this weekend, strap right in - these are my recommendations:

Sprezzatura Brunch

Pasta wizards Sprezzatura took to Insta yesterday to announce they'll now be doing brunch, with an extensive selection of vegan and not-so-vegan dishes. I've personally got my eye on the pancetta and fonduta croissant... with a side bowl of fonduta to accompany.

The Menu at the Stella

I felt extremely #blessed to experience my first Stella visit this week, and I couldn't think of a more perfect film to see there. Overwhelmed and at times, guilty about the sheer luxury and glamour I was experiencing, watching a class-satire about New York's elite eating at an exclusive restaurant with some sinister surprises on the menu just made sense. I'd 100% recommend the film, wherever you end up seeing it.

New film The Menu at the Stella Cinema, Rathmines

BT's Alien Superstar Era

Like Beyoncé and Kim K, Brown Thomas has officially entered its space cowboy phase with Christmas display of glam space explorers, robots and glistening snow. A trip in to see the windows is always the perfect activity to get you into the festive mood - if it's accompanied by a takeaway hot whiskey, even better.

Hotcakes from Two Boys Brew

Whenever I rewatch Sopranos for the 100th time and Vito escapes upstate to enjoy a new, Johnny cake-fuelled life, I imagine this is what he's eating. An easy contender for my favourite brunch dish in Dublin, the TBB hotcakes simply never miss. If you're a fan of this Phibsboro brunch spot I'd also recommend a visit to their new venture, Milo's, which opened this week.

Irish-made Care Boxes

If you haven't a breeze what to get your office Kris Kindle, Mother in Law or cousin visiting from Canada, fear not. Small biz Care Box Co will take care of everything for you, with their carefully curated boxes full of Irish goodies. I had one delivered last week and can confirm it was one of the most enjoyable unboxings ever - the packages are completely customisable across a range of price points and would make a perfect pressie.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin!

