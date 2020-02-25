Brunch Dublin - The ultimate to-do list of Dublin's brunch dishes

It's a question that sparks fierce debate: Where would you find the best brunch in Dublin?

In recent years, brunch has become the most important meal of the week for many and there is no shortage of Dublin brunch dishes to obsess over.

Not only is brunch enjoyed mostly at the weekends – meaning we associate it with good, relaxed, carefree times – but it also features ridiculously large portions and makes it socially acceptable to drink alcohol in the mornings.

Don't judge me... I'm a sucker for Mimosas

It's become a weekly ritual of mine to try out the best brunch dishes in Dublin so it's about time I shared with you some of my absolute FAVES.

Happy munchin'

1. Farmer Browns – The Farmer Burger

Sometimes you just feel like a dirty big burger to clear the night before, and this one hits the spot.

2. Herbstreet – Blueberry Pancakes

No better place to hit at the weekend to get a nice big stack of pancakes.

3. Hatch and Sons - The Breakfast Blaa

It's all about the traditional Waterford bread that makes for a killer brunch experience.

4. Little Frieda's - Saucy eggs

Specialty coffees and tasty seasonal grub - This place is totes adorbs.

A warm, welcoming, comfortable and chilled spot a.k.a brunch heaven.

5. San Lorenzo's – Coco Pops French toast

Comes with salt caramelised bananas, peanut butter, mascarpone whipped cream and Belgian chocolate sauce. You'll probably have to go back to bed after this.

6. Five Points - Scrambled eggs

A trendy eatery located in the heart of Harolds Cross.

They make some of the tastiest scrambled eggs I've ever had and their coffee saved many, many hangovers of mine.

7. Slice Café – Homemade stewed beans, sausage, sourdough toast with poached eggs

A gorgeous clean take on brunch, washed down with some of their home-pressed juices – you're in for a huge treat.

8. The Fumbally – Eggs with avocado

An absolute classic that relies on simplicity and quality, and delivers every time.

9. Angelina's - Vanilla buttermilk pancakes

There's no better place to eat brunch than by the beautiful canal.

Angelina's know exactly how to do brunch, whether you're looking for sweet or savoury.

10. Clanbrassil House - Smoked beef cheek crumpets

A fancy brunch experience like no other.

Clanbrassil House is a cosy spot that has a top class menu with a twist on conventional brunch dishes. Their smoked trout Benedict is fab.

The ideal treat for a special occasion.

11. Eathos - Smoothie bowl

Eathos is the ultimate health-food spot and they make the prettiest dishes ever.

It's near impossible not to spend a good five minutes taking photos of your food before you eat it here.

12. The House Howth – Chilli crab cake

With poached egg, crispy Connemara ham, chilli jam, asparagus and hollandaise. Stacked high and full of flavour.

13. Wuff – Eggs Benedict

Another staple on the menus of most brunch places, but the fact that they serve theirs on brioche gives them the edge.

14. Bibi's – Roast butternut squash

Poached eggs, garlic yoghurt, coriander and chilli butter. An exciting dish for the veggies out there who often feel they are missing out when eating brunch.

15. Coppinger Row – Morrocan eggs

With sausage meatballs, roast red pepper, mint yogurt and sourdough toast. One of the great dishes in Dublin.

