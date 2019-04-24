Five Great Spots For Brunch On The Northside
Who isn’t brunching these days? Whether you’re a northsider or southsider, brunch is always a shout.
But here are some top picks for a fab weekend brunch north of the Liffey.
Gourmet Food Parlour
Thanks so much to @katymcguinness for including us as one of the top 30 best brunch locations in Ireland in the @independent.ie 😍 We're so delighted to be named along with these incredible restaurants across the country 💪 Check out the link in our bio to read more 🙌 #bestbrunch #top30 #eggs #easter #independent #gfp #brunch #swords #santry #dunlaoghaire #skerries #malahide #salthill #dublineats #galwayeats
There’s a few of these dotted around the city, but we have to say, it’s fab having one up in Santry, Swords, Malahide and Skerries for us northside brunchers! We would definitely recommend trying out their Huevos Rancheros. Their sandwiches and full Irish brekkies are also a good shout.
Bay Clontarf
Not only was Bay Clontarf voted one of the hottest restaurants for brunch in Dublin for over a decade, but it’s also located on the Coast Road so it boasts fabulous views of Dublin Bay.
Kennedy’s Food Store
Hope you had s good week and are getting to relax this Friday evening. Let us look after your brunch outing…. Clontarf Eggs menemem in a roasted red pepper & tomato sauce topped with feta yogurt & served with granary toast. Raheny Spiced smoked ham red onion & mixed herbs, sauté spinach on toasted granary,poached eggs & hollandaise sauce Fairview Harissa scrambled eggs with smoked salmon lemon & mint mascarpone & fresh herbs on sourdough toast Phibsborough Potato boxty served with cream cheese sundries tomato topped with fried eggs
I mean, look at that. Kennedy’s Food Store has four locations in North Dublin: Raheny, Fairview, Clontarf, and its new store in Phibsboro. They have all your breakfast essentials and brunch specials on the weekend, as well as fab coffee and desserts.
Two Boys Brew
Located in Drumcondra, Two Boys Brew has an extensive brunch menu, including everything from granola to scones to burgers. Oh, and prosecco.
Cloud Cafe
Cloud Café is only a stroll up Amiens Street if you’re coming from the city centre. And their menu is stunning. Personally, I would go for the smashed avocado on rye or the eggs with tomato and chilli relish on toasted sourdough.