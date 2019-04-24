Five Great Spots For Brunch On The Northside

Who isn’t brunching these days? Whether you’re a northsider or southsider, brunch is always a shout.

But here are some top picks for a fab weekend brunch north of the Liffey.

Gourmet Food Parlour

There’s a few of these dotted around the city, but we have to say, it’s fab having one up in Santry, Swords, Malahide and Skerries for us northside brunchers! We would definitely recommend trying out their Huevos Rancheros. Their sandwiches and full Irish brekkies are also a good shout.

Bay Clontarf

Not only was Bay Clontarf voted one of the hottest restaurants for brunch in Dublin for over a decade, but it’s also located on the Coast Road so it boasts fabulous views of Dublin Bay.

Kennedy’s Food Store

I mean, look at that. Kennedy’s Food Store has four locations in North Dublin: Raheny, Fairview, Clontarf, and its new store in Phibsboro. They have all your breakfast essentials and brunch specials on the weekend, as well as fab coffee and desserts.

Two Boys Brew

Located in Drumcondra, Two Boys Brew has an extensive brunch menu, including everything from granola to scones to burgers. Oh, and prosecco.

Cloud Cafe

Cloud Café is only a stroll up Amiens Street if you’re coming from the city centre. And their menu is stunning. Personally, I would go for the smashed avocado on rye or the eggs with tomato and chilli relish on toasted sourdough.