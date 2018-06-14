Brunch This Weekend? Here's Five Places We're Lovin Right Now

Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

It's Friday which only means one thing in Lovin HQ - it's time to pick a spot for brunch this weekend.

It's my all-time favourite meal, nothing satisfies me more than a runny egg.

I can't go a day without someone writing to me asking where the cool spot to go for food is and the weekends are no different, my inbox is flooding with brunch-goers wondering where's best of the best.

Well, it's hard to choose to be honest, but these five places are seriously good.

Some of my absolute faves:

1. Clanbrassil House

This brunch menu takes a step away from the usual and offers intriguing combinations and flavours.

The menu was created by the crazy talented Head Chef Gráinne O Keefe.

It's a cosy and simple spot, a few tables with high-stools at the front a some tucked away at the back.

There's around five main dishes to choose from on the menu, along with some snacks for the table and sides. This gourmet brunch is like no other.

2. Hey Donna

A trendy Middle Eastern "all-day canteen".

Hey Donna is a whip-smart blend of sharing plates and carefully curated interior design that will have you planning your next visit before you've even left.

The ingredients are fresh and flavoursome - truly delish!

3. Fabel And Stey

This brunch spot is tucked away down a quite residential road in Blackrock.

They serve all-day breakfast, which is key because avo and toast should be eaten at all times of the day, like seriously, I'll never get sick of it.

The lunch menu is simple but effective - A gourmet ham and cheese toasty, scrambled eggs, soup of the day and two specials.

Ideal.

4. Slice Café

Stoneybatter is one of the loveliest areas in Dublin right now, it's still got a village-like charm but has some trendy places to munch.

A hipster haven.

Slice café have been around for quite some time and I adore it there. Great food, healthy options and good prices.

5. Café 105

This darling café on the Clonskeagh Road is well worth a visit.

It's a super cute venue, with ample seating and even an outside area if you want to catch some rays.

Header image: @slicecafe @bandeadd

