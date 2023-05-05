8 cafés opening extra early for Darkness into Light 2023

Something to help with the early start.

Darkness into Light is upon us once more. This weekend, on Saturday 6th May, thousands of people around the country will wake at the crack of dawn to walk at their chosen location in aid of Pieta House, in solidarity with people impacted by suicide and self-harm.

If you're in need of some caffeine after your early start, here are a few cafés in Dublin that are opening extra early just for the occasion.

Inhale

Location: Shankill

Opening at 6:30am for Darkness into Light, Inhale Coffee is set to donate all proceeds made up until 10am to Pieta House.

Bear Market

Location: Blackrock

Bear Market will open their Blackrock location from 6am on Saturday 6th for those doing their Darkness into Light walk.

They will also be donating €1 from every early bird coffee to Pieta House.⁠

Advertisement

Bold & Brass

Location: Clontarf

As they did last year, Bold & Brass will be back with earlier opening hours for Darkness Into Light 2023. 20% of all profits will be donated to Pieta House for the morning that's in it.

Surge Coffee

Location: Clontarf

Surge opens at 3:15am for Darkness Into Light 2022, and will donate all proceeds taken until 7:30am to Pieta House. They will have coffee, cake, and sambos available for those participating, as well as toilets for those who need them.

The Old Mill Coffee Dock

Advertisement

Location: Swords

Selling €2 teas and €2.50 coffees on Saturday until 7:30am, The Old Mill Coffee Dock will be open from 4:30am if you're doing your walk in North Dublin.

Hole in the Wall

Location: Phoenix Park

Another spot servicing those doing their 2023 Darkness Into Light walk through Phoenix Park is The Hole In The Wall. Open from 4:30am, they will be selling coffees and pastries before and after the walk for participants.

Catalyst Coffee

Location: Bray

If you're doing your Darkness into Light walk a little south of Dublin, in Bray, Catalyst Coffee will be open from 5am to help you get through the morning. They will have coffee, treats, and lots more ready for you when you finish up your walk.

Advertisement

Bay Restaurant

Location: Clontarf

Bay restaurant in Clontarf will be opening from 6am to whip up breakfast for those participating in Darkness into Light this weekend, with the hopes of encouraging people to open up to each other.

Header image via Instagram/pieta.house & /surgecoffeeclontarf

READ ON:

- Dublin voted to have the worst public transport system in EU

- 64% of Dublin businesses expect to grow this year despite cost of living crisis

- 'We cannot continue to operate' Margadh Howth to close current premises