Here are some of the best vegan burgers that Dublin has to offer

For the veggies who still want to celebrate National Burger Day.

It can be difficult to find places that cater for vegans - luckily we've provided a list of the best places to get a vegan burger in Dublin to ring in National Burger Day! Even if you eat meat, you'll be obsessed with these.

Veggie Vibe Café

Location: Blackrock

The Veggie Vibe café is located in Blackrock and serves delicious vegan food. This burger is full of flavours with a ton of veg including mushrooms, aubergine, and butterbeans.

Yum Grub

Locations: Ballybrack & Dundrum

This stunning plant-based food spot is a must for vegans. They're currently located at the Village Yard in Ballybrack, as well as PMACs in Dundrum. The picture below shows their Beyond Juan burger, a Mexican inspired patty with a vegan brioche bun to boot.

Flip Burger

Location: George's Street Arcade

Flip Burger is one of Dublin's best spots for vegan burgers. Take it away or sit outdoors and enjoy the epic tastes that Flip Burger has to offer.

The Saucy Cow

Location: Temple Bar

Looking for something quite saucy? The Saucy Cow on Crane Lane is home to big, dirty vegan burgers, open 12pm to 10pm every day except Tuesdays.

V-Face

As their Instagram bio states, V-Face brings the public "animal burgers" but "made with plants". It's hard to believe the below image is a vegan burger and yet it is.

Vegan Sandwich Co

Locations: Smithfield, Stephen's Green, Rathmines

Now with three different locations to choose from, Vegan Sandwich Co has also perfected the plant based burger, along with everything else. Ideal if you're looking for a vegan burger in Dublin.

As you can see, there are more than enough vegan burgers in Dublin to choose from this National Burger Day.

Header image via Instagram/yumgrubdub

