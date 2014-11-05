7 Cosy Dublin Cafés To Snuggle Up In When You're Dodging The Cold This Winter

You'd be SHOCKED at how few cafés in Dublin have comfy, cosy seating.

Think about it...

Most places have a stools at the window, perhaps a few metal or thin wooden chairs scattered around the place but there's rarely couches or booths.

This is bizarre to me.

Whenever I think of having a coffee or a hot chocolate, I immediately see myself sinking into a plush seat, not a rickety, hard chair.

I get that light chairs are handy for summer and easy to move around but during winter this kind of shit just won't cut it for me.

If you're like me and you're craving a snuggly retreat, I got you.

These places know exactly what's up.

1. Accents

Accents is probably the most popular tea and coffee lounge in the city centre. It was created as an alcohol-free venue where people could chill out and socialise.

The venue is kitted out with an array of couches and armchairs and caters for groups who wish to sit around and chat, big or small, as well as individuals who just want to enjoy their own company in peace. There's even a book shelf for when you really need a breakaway from reality.

Via LaptopFriendly.co

2. The Fumbally

This hipster café is often a bustling place. If you're lucky however, and you get in before the droves, there's a few snug couches at the very back.

This is a deadly spot for cold winter days.

3. Pot Bellied Pig

The prettiest, pinkest booths you'll see in Dublin city.

The Pot Bellied Pig is a favourite amongst the Lovin crew, especially because it's super close to our brand new office.

They serve some of the best coffee around and the staff are great craic - a winner tbh.

4. The Doghouse

Where else would you find a café with actual beds in it?

This place is a dream come true in winter, nab yourself a seat beside the blazing open fireplace or get your hands on their hot water bottles. Subtly lit with fairy lights, candles, all sorts of lanterns and dreamy decor, it's hard not to love.

Best of all - it's DOG FRIENDLY!

5. Nutbutter

This healthy café looks more like a trendy living room than an eatery.

There's stunning wicker-hanging chairs to sink into on lazy mornings and couches ideal for tea and chit chatter.

6. Ladurée

Arguably one of the prettiest cafés in Dublin.

Every detail is thought out to a tee, pretty china cups and saucers, silver teapots and monogrammed napkins not to mention the best hot chocolate we've ever tried.

The store imports Valrhona chocolate, premium French chocolate, and mixes it with nothing more than cream, milk sugar and water and even more chocolate. This makes the thick, chocolatey richness that is a Laudurée hot chocolate and we promise you, you won't have tried anything like it.

Winter warmer goals.

7. The Westbury

A luxurious space where you can cosy up and watch the world go by.

Warm up those frozen fingers beside their open fire.

The tea here is superb.

Winter has never looked so cosy!