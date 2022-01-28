20 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin

We all grew even more attached to our furry friends over lockdown, and now the thought of leaving them at home now is less appealing than ever.

Luckily for us, the list of dog friendly spots in Dublin is always growing, and there are loads of places that would be only delighted to see you and your pupper out on the town! Here are a few of our favourites…

1. Surge Coffee, Clontarf

Take in the view from their prime spot on the Clontarf seafront with your pooch in tow and one of their specialty coffees or teas in front of you. Saturday afternoon plans sorted.

2. Network Café, Aungier Street

Settle down with a coffee outside the gorgeous Network Café and prepare to do some dog spotting. Their pet friendly policy is definitely a hit with customers and so is their brunch – you can’t go wrong with their Notions on Toast (yes, it involves avocado).

3. Street 66, Temple Bar

Formerly The Front Lounge, Street 66 took over back in December last year and its cosy décor and extensive gin menu has been popular with dog owners to say the least.

4. Two Pups Coffee, Francis Street

This cute little café in the Liberties does great brunch and even better coffee. It also has a lovely outdoor terrace for soaking up those sunny days.

5. Urbanity, Smithfield

Their weekend brunch menu is unreal and it's got a great chilled out vibe that's perfect for whiling away a morning with a coffee.

6. The Bernard Shaw, Drumcondra

Man's best friend can't get enough of the sunny, artsy vibes.

7. MVP, Clanbrassil Street

A great spot for a pint, a coffee, and even a browse of some vinyls! All with your pupper by your side.

8. Shoe Lane Coffee, Dun Laoghaire

When your pupper has had a hard day of being the best boy, this is a great spot to take him for a wind down over a puppacino.

9. Johnnie Fox's, Glencullen

Because dogs love sitting back and taking in the views as much as the rest of us!

10. Brindle Coffee & Wine, Portobello

A great spot for a bit of boujie people watching while you and your pup sip on the finest merlot.

11. The Barber's Bar, Stoneybatter

A must for any puppy parent. Stop off for a pint and do a bit of schmoozin' if you want your dog to earn a coveted spot on their wall of fame!

12. Little Bird, Portobello

Bring your pup along to this sunny spot for a bit of downward facing.. ah sure you know yourself.

13. Hen's Teeth, Blackpitts

Hen's Teeth love receiving visits from pups of all shapes and sizes, and even have their own special homemade dog treats. Just look at this lil guy flaked out absolutely loving his life.

14. Keegans Cafe, Glasnevin

We simply can't cope with all the gorge four legged visitors this coffee & sambo spot gets.

15. The Bath Pub, Ringsend

Poodles and pints, the combo that will never fail you.

16. The Fourth Corner, Patrick Street

Delish Dublin 8 spot where good boys and girls always receive service with a smile.

17. Drop Dead Twice, Francis Street

Friendly neighbourhood spot with loads of tasty, cheesy dishes and a warm welcome for your pup.

18. The Circular, Rialto

Prime spot for doggos who are looking to talk, make friends and maybe more.

19. Lucky's, Francis Street

Like the Circular, Lucky's serve tasty Coke Lane pizza and are dog friendly! Just look at this good, patient lil fella.

20. Zozimus Bar, Anne Street South

This tasty cocktail spot just off Grafton Street also welcomes puppy patronage. Who knew!

Any dog friendly spots we've missed out on? Let us know, we'd love to add them to the list.

Header image via Instagram/Two Pups Coffee

