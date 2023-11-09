The 21 Dublin winners at the Asian Restaurant Awards revealed

A cheat sheet to the best Asian cuisine in the county.

Asian is a much loved cuisine in this country, and Ireland is absolutely full of restaurants producing some incredible food from the continent. Paying each of these outstanding spots their due were the Asian Restaurant Awards, which took place on Tuesday November 7th at Castleknock Hotel in Dublin.

The award categories included the likes of Best Street Food, Best Neighbourhood Restaurant, and Best Chef, recognising restaurants that represents food from China, Japan, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and cuisines from the South East Asian region.

The Asian Restaurant Week and Awards were set up by former restaurateur and hospitality consultant Paul O’Connor and food writer and journalist Suzanne Campbell to celebrate and highlight the ever-expanding Asian Food scene in Ireland.

You can check out all the winners across Ireland here, but below you'll find the Dublin winners from the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023.

Dublin Winners at the Asian Restaurant Awards

Best New Indian Restaurant, Dublin

Taza, Raheny

Best Early Evening Menu, Dublin

Khushee, Sandymount

Best Casual Restaurant, Dublin

Zouq, Clonsilla

Best Street Food, Dublin

Delhi to Dublin

Best Neighbourhood Restaurant, Dublin

Jaipur, Malahide

Best Front of House, Dublin

Vermillion, Terenure

Special Community Award

Haldi by Manish, Rush, for their autism friendly Sunday afternoons

Best Fine Dining, Dublin

Ananda, Dundrum

Best New Dim Sum, Dublin

Lucky Tortoise, Temple Bar

Best Dim Sum Restaurant, Dublin

Bites by Kwanghi, Dublin Docklands

Best Cocktail Experience South East Asian

Saba, Baggot Street

Best Front of House South East Asian, Dublin

Siam Thai, Dundrum

Best South East Asian Takeaway

Saba to Go, Rathgar

Best South East Asian

Nightmarket, Ranelagh

Best Japanese Restaurant, Dublin

Okky, Aungier St

Best Indian Takeaway, Dublin

Masala, Killiney

Best Children’s Menu, Dublin

Taza, Artane

Best Nepalese Restaurant, Dublin

Kathmandu Kitchen, Dame Street

Best Neighbourhood Chef, Dublin

Joginder Singh, Spice Village, Terenure

Best Wine Experience, Dublin

Ruchii, Blackrock

Best Indian Restaurant Cocktail Experience

Kinara Kitchen, Ranelagh

Best Restaurant Manager, Dublin

Talha Pasha, Kinara Kitchen

Best Chinese Restaurant

Big Fan, Dublin

Best Indian Restaurant, Dublin

Daata, Glasthule

Header images via Instagram / Nightmarket & / Daata

