The 21 Dublin winners at the Asian Restaurant Awards revealed

A cheat sheet to the best Asian cuisine in the county.
Asian is a much loved cuisine in this country, and Ireland is absolutely full of restaurants producing some incredible food from the continent. Paying each of these outstanding spots their due were the Asian Restaurant Awards, which took place on Tuesday November 7th at Castleknock Hotel in Dublin.
The award categories included the likes of Best Street Food, Best Neighbourhood Restaurant, and Best Chef, recognising restaurants that represents food from China, Japan, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and cuisines from the South East Asian region.
The Asian Restaurant Week and Awards were set up by former restaurateur and hospitality consultant Paul O’Connor and food writer and journalist Suzanne Campbell to celebrate and highlight the ever-expanding Asian Food scene in Ireland.
You can check out all the winners across Ireland here, but below you'll find the Dublin winners from the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023.
Dublin Winners at the Asian Restaurant Awards
Best New Indian Restaurant, Dublin
Taza, Raheny
Best Early Evening Menu, Dublin
Khushee, Sandymount
Best Casual Restaurant, Dublin
Zouq, Clonsilla
Best Street Food, Dublin
Delhi to Dublin
Best Neighbourhood Restaurant, Dublin
Jaipur, Malahide
Best Front of House, Dublin
Vermillion, Terenure
Special Community Award
Haldi by Manish, Rush, for their autism friendly Sunday afternoons
Best Fine Dining, Dublin
Ananda, Dundrum
Best New Dim Sum, Dublin
Lucky Tortoise, Temple Bar
Best Dim Sum Restaurant, Dublin
Bites by Kwanghi, Dublin Docklands
Best Cocktail Experience South East Asian
Saba, Baggot Street
Best Front of House South East Asian, Dublin
Siam Thai, Dundrum
Best South East Asian Takeaway
Saba to Go, Rathgar
Best South East Asian
Nightmarket, Ranelagh
Best Japanese Restaurant, Dublin
Okky, Aungier St
Best Indian Takeaway, Dublin
Masala, Killiney
Best Children’s Menu, Dublin
Taza, Artane
Best Nepalese Restaurant, Dublin
Kathmandu Kitchen, Dame Street
Best Neighbourhood Chef, Dublin
Joginder Singh, Spice Village, Terenure
Best Wine Experience, Dublin
Ruchii, Blackrock
Best Indian Restaurant Cocktail Experience
Kinara Kitchen, Ranelagh
Best Restaurant Manager, Dublin
Talha Pasha, Kinara Kitchen
Best Chinese Restaurant
Big Fan, Dublin
Best Indian Restaurant, Dublin
Daata, Glasthule
Header images via Instagram / Nightmarket & / Daata
READ ON:
- Dublin couple first to get married at Bewley's Grafton Street, 20 years after their first date there
- Indian street food truck launches second location in Adamstown
- World’s biggest culture summit to arrive in Dublin this month