Finding a French restaurant in Dublin can be très difficile but thankfully we're here to help you find the perfect spot to enjoy some déjeuner.
If you're looking for a French restaurant in Dublin, look no further than our comprehensive list of some of the finest gallic-inspired places in town.
There are plenty of places to get French food and they're dotted quite evenly around the city centre. Take your pick from any of the following French restaurants in Dublin...
La Maison - A fine French restaurant in the city centre
Located at Castle Market across from Grogan's, you've probably walked past it a billion times and not even realised that inside is the best paté you'll ever taste outside of France.
Pearl Brasserie - an aesthetically-pleasing French restaurant Dublin
Both the food and the interior in this restaurant meant it had to make the list, absolutely gorgeous spot.
L'Gueuleton
The decor in here is so warm and welcoming, the food is top notch, and they do a French brunch at weekends - really tasty!
First time in Ireland and this was my last nice dinner before I head back home. It was the best dinner I've honestly had in years. The French Onion soup was so good and thick, nothing like back in the US. The duck main course is astounding. This place is a must-visit! TripAdvisor | crysvv2797
Chez Max
Here you'll find some of the most delicious meals you will ever taste. You can also watch the human traffic ducking in and out of Dublin Castle, which is a nice bonus. Portions are huge, food is hearty and the atmosphere is perfect.
The Green Hen
This place makes you feel like you're chilling in some Parisian café, with amazing posters all over the walls and staff so French they just walked off the Champs-Elysées.
Treat yourself this Friday to Our Surf & Turf special at the Green Hen. Voted in the top 2 "best surf & turf's" in Dublin according to Tripadvisor, it is something we pride ourselves on. Our offer consists of an 8oz Striploin steak, with sauteed gambas, french fries, rocket salad and bearnaise sauce.
Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud
A bit pricey but it had to be included. Top-quality grub and insanely pretty presentation.
Le Perroquet
The name literally means 'parrot' but you'll get more than a few crackers in here. There's a nice mix of French and Irish-inspired small plates and there's a fine cocktail list as well. More information can be found here.
Pichet
You'll find locally-inspired dishes with a French twist at this Trinity Street spot. The menus are changed regularly but you'll always find something to tickle your taste buds. A great option if you've got something to celebrate.
