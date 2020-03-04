Finding a French restaurant in Dublin can be très difficile but thankfully we're here to help you find the perfect spot to enjoy some déjeuner.

If you're looking for a French restaurant in Dublin, look no further than our comprehensive list of some of the finest gallic-inspired places in town.

There are plenty of places to get French food and they're dotted quite evenly around the city centre. Take your pick from any of the following French restaurants in Dublin...

La Maison - A fine French restaurant in the city centre

Located at Castle Market across from Grogan's, you've probably walked past it a billion times and not even realised that inside is the best paté you'll ever taste outside of France.

Pearl Brasserie - an aesthetically-pleasing French restaurant Dublin

Both the food and the interior in this restaurant meant it had to make the list, absolutely gorgeous spot.

L'Gueuleton

The decor in here is so warm and welcoming, the food is top notch, and they do a French brunch at weekends - really tasty!

Chez Max

Here you'll find some of the most delicious meals you will ever taste. You can also watch the human traffic ducking in and out of Dublin Castle, which is a nice bonus. Portions are huge, food is hearty and the atmosphere is perfect.

The Green Hen

This place makes you feel like you're chilling in some Parisian café, with amazing posters all over the walls and staff so French they just walked off the Champs-Elysées.

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

A bit pricey but it had to be included. Top-quality grub and insanely pretty presentation.

Le Perroquet

The name literally means 'parrot' but you'll get more than a few crackers in here. There's a nice mix of French and Irish-inspired small plates and there's a fine cocktail list as well. More information can be found here.

Pichet

You'll find locally-inspired dishes with a French twist at this Trinity Street spot. The menus are changed regularly but you'll always find something to tickle your taste buds. A great option if you've got something to celebrate.

