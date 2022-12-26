Eight refreshing Dublin walks to dust off the Christmas cobwebs

Wake up, it's a beautiful morning.

Stephen's Day can take you on either one of two journeys. You can curl up in front of whatever RTÉ's showing with a leftover turkey sambo and what remains of the selection boxes (a perfect way to spend the day, to be quite honest), or you can lash on the activewear and take yourself out for a refreshing festive stroll. At the time of writing this, it's a cracker of a day and conditions are perfect for a walk. Of course it's Dublin, so that could change in approx. 3 seconds - we advise getting out while the going's good and trying one of these 8 lovely Dublin walks for the day that's in it.

Portmarnock

This sprawling north Dublin beach is just the ticket to get a bit of sea air on your face.

Royal Canal

Take in the jingle jangle along the banks of the Northside canal. Start off at the 12th Lock pub in Castleknock.

Bull Island

Advertisement

This long walk out to the Irish Sea is always good for what ails ya.

Ticknock

If you fancy an unrivalled view over Dublin on a crisp winter's day, this is the place to go.

Great South Wall

It doesn't come much more scenic than this.

Phoenix Park

Advertisement

There are so many places to get lost in Ireland's largest enclosed park.

Sandymount

Let the sea air hit you before settling down for the evening.

Killiney Hill

Unbelievable views of the sea and some of Dublin's boujiest back gardens. Selling Sunset could never.

Will you be trying one of these Dublin walks this Stephen's Day?

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Derelict cottages in Portrane to be redeveloped for social housing