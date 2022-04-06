Happy National Walking Day to all who celebrate!

If you've just this second found out this holiday is a thing, we're with you. But in fairness, no harm in celebrating the aul walks and the integral role they played in our lives and emotional wellbeing over the past two years. At the time of writing this, it's a cracker of a day and conditions are perfect for a walk. Of course it's Dublin, so that could change in approx. 3 seconds - we advise getting out while the going's good and trying one of these 8 lovely walks for the day that's in it.

Portmarnock

This sprawling north Dublin beach is just the ticket to get a bit of sea air on your face.

Royal Canal

Take in the jingle jangle along the banks of the Northside canal. Start off in at the 12th Lock pub in Castleknock.

Bull Island

This long walk out to the Irish Sea is always good for what ails ya.

Ticknock

If you fancy an unrivalled view over Dublin on a clear Spring day, this is the place to go.

Great South Wall

It doesn't come much more scenic than this.

Phoenix Park

There are so many places to get lost in Ireland's largest enclosed park.

Sandymount

Let the sea air hit you before settling down for the evening.

Killiney Hill

Unbelievable views of the sea and some of Dublin's boujiest back gardens. Selling Sunset could never.

Will you be heading out for a stroll for National Walking Day?

