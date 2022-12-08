Farm visits and TikTok crossovers - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week we've been gettin' a buzz off wholesome farm visits, online Christmas shopping with small businesses and the crossover of one of Ireland's fave TikTok stars with one of our most beloved pop icons.

Come on in, the water's great.

Newbarn Farm

This is technically something we were Lovin about 20km outside of Dublin, but we couldn't not give this family-run farm complete with Christmas trees, frolicking pigs and some of the best sambos we've come across a shout out. On a trip to Newbarn you can expect a tasty menu showcasing local produce at the Donkey Shed, a barn full of nordman fir Christmas trees and an open farm that's free to visit for customers of the farm shop and restaurant. You'll find them just south of Ashbourne, and it's 100% worth the trip if you're looking for a cute, Christmassy activity this weekend. More info HERE.

Brunch With Babs

Comin 'atcha with another wholesome Instagram follow recommendation. I first came across Babs when I saw her pumpkin carving vid doing the rounds on Insta stories and I've been hooked ever since. It's exactly the type of thing you'd hope to pop up on your feed - just a nice lady living life, sharing cooking, decorating and general life tips. An essential follow, tbqh.

Wine tasting at the Stella

Your next date night idea, packaged into one handy venue. We headed along to Casillero del Diablo's recent screening of Love, Actually at the Stella, accompanied by wine and cheese tasting and it was, as you'd imagine, the dream evening. Keep an eye on their Insta for their next event.

Danielle Walsh x CMAT crossover

What're we drinkin tonight, gerls? Our Irish TikTok dreams came true last night when Danielle Walsh took the stage with CMAT for a live rendition of her 'for pres tonight' vids. Instant Reeling in the Years status.

this is the best thing that has ever happened to me https://t.co/9dQKF0xQg7 — cmat (@cmatbaby) December 7, 2022

Aoife Dooley's Christmas shop

Mugs, prints and greeting cards for all your gifting needs from iconic Irish illustrator Aoife Dooley, who's known for her colourful style with a local influence. If you're stuck for a present idea for a family member, pal or Kris Kindle, head to her online shop for a look. You're bound to find an only massive gift.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!

