Farmer Browns has announced when it will reopen in Kilternan

By Alan Fisher

August 30, 2020 at 1:37pm

Farmer Browns has announced when it will reopen in Kilternan.

They shut up shop when the lockdown started and haven't reopened this location yet.

But, now they have announced when it will be back open for business.

They took to their Instagram to share the details.

'We have waited for this moment for months! Now it is time to be together again (but still keeping safe distance). Farmer Browns Kilternan will reopen on the 1st of September.'

Not only is this location reopening but they also announced they have to guest visitors as their Clonskeagh location.

'In true Farmer Browns style, we have added two gorgeous donkeys to our family in Clonskeagh!!

Feel free to pop down for a cuddle and a selfie.

Also, check out our story to enter the competition to name them, they are two girls and are the sweetest dears.'

