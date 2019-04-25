Five Festivals We Are Buzzing For This Summer

Summer is fast approaching and it’s looking like this one is going to be ace with all the festivals happening in Dublin. And we are buzzing. Here are five that we’re pumped for.

Love Sensation

Huge names like Lily Allen, Clean Bandit and Kelis are set to headline Dublin’s first festival aimed at the LGBTQ+ community on August 17 and 18. They will also be joined by world-famous drag queens such as Naomi Smalls, Monet X Change, Jujubee and Dublin’s very own Victoria Secret and Panti Bliss, as well as plenty more familiar drag faces. This is going to be one fabulous weekend!

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit has just announced their brand new Someplace Else stage in association with District Magazine stage as well as the day-by-day breakdown of the festival. We’re so excited to see some of our faves like Skepta, Daithí and Pillow Queens.

Summer Series at Trinity College

Summer Series at Trinity College is always a great time, but with acts like Stereophonics, New Order and Paul Weller taking to the stage this year, it is set to be a good one folks!

Vodafone Comedy Festival

We are always buzzing for this one! This year’s festival will be taking place on July 28 to 31 and features acts like Des Bishop, Jason Byrne and Bill Burr. Loads of gas faces!

Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride

This year’s Pride is set to be a good one. Organisers of the parade recently announced the change in the route which will see the fabulous parade start from O’Connell Street and head down Eden Quay, cross over Talbot Memorial Bridge, head down City Quay, Lombard Street, Westland Row and finally finish up at Merrion Square. The parade will also be followed by the Mother Pride Block Party in Collins Barracks which will feature Mo, Pillow Queens and Daithí.