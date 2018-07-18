Best Of

Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…

G'wan

2009-09-27 Ireland Dublin Clerys 020a

Where’s the best place to steal a kiss in this city? Last orders at Coppers? Bang in the middle of the Ha’penny Bridge? The Iveagh Gardens? That laneway beside the George? Anywhere will do when it’s someone you’re into, we reckon, but a really memorable make-out demands somewhere more smooch-worthy - and Dublin has no shortage of those. Pucker up people, coz’ here are five fab spots to get you started…

1. The Cricket Pitch, Trinity College

thepac

Location, location, location. You don’t have to be a student to enjoy the stonking city centre pleasure ground that is the Trinity College campus. As summer strikes up, grab yourself some lunchtime goodies, perhaps a mint or two, nip in through the Nassau Street gate and pick your spot along the playing fields between the Pav and Berkeley Library (the Nassau Street side is quietest). Perfect for face time.

Good for: Summer snogs. Bad for: Rainy days

2. Stained Glass Room, Hugh Lane Gallery

Hugh Lane Gallery Exterior Photo Credit: Failte Ireland

It this Dublin’s best gallery-within-a-gallery? The Hugh Lane’s Stained Glass Room twinkles like a heavenly disco ball deep within this Georgian gallery off Parnell Square. Exhibits include works by the likes of Evie Hone, James Scanlon and of course Harry Clarke, whose ‘The Eve of St. Agnes’ (1924) tells a love story based around the eve of St. Agnes’ feast day (January 21st) when young women traditionally dreamt of their future husbands. That’s a pretty gift-wrapped excuse for a smooch right there.

Good for: Modest proposals. Bad for: Noisy nookie.

3. Oscar Verne’s Movie Theatre, 60 Camden Street

1509916_633243303409947_300724127_n

Back in the day, double seats at the Savoy would have been a shoe-in on a list like this. Movie romance isn’t dead, however – especially when it comes to the silent classics on show in the Ferocious Mingle Marcade. Grab a cuppa and a slice of cake from Oscar Verne’s café, take a pew in one of the velvet-upholstered cinema seats, and kick back among the amorous atmospherics of this Aladdin’s Cave. If you like what you see, sign up for The Mingle’s private members’ club… it even does masques.

Good for: First base. Bad for: Monday to Wednesday make-outs (Thurs-Sun only).

4. Clery’s Clock, O’Connell Street

2009-09-27_Ireland_Dublin_Clerys_020a No list of romantic rendezvous spots would be complete without this O’Connell Street landmark. Meeting under the clock at Clery’s is a time-honoured tradition for Dubliners and out-of-towners alike – whether your intentions are a cup of tea, a cinema date, or jumping bones. Philip Chevron (The Pogues, Radiators from Space) offered a poignant take in ‘Under Clery’s Clock’ (“the next bus to An Lár / is his for sure / ten minutes more I knew / will bring my love to me / the love that does not have a name”), further sealing its iconic status. A quick peck of pure Dublin.

Good for: Lovers travelling by bus. Bad for: Heavy petting.

5. The Kiss, Rowan Gillespie

2014-04-23 15.33.57 HDR

Gustav Klimt isn’t the only artist to have captured a kiss in spectacular fashion. Rowan Gillespie’s bronze sculpture – also called ‘The Kiss’ – is much closer to home on Earlsfort Terrace. I love the way the woman is on her tippy-toes, and the kiss is about to happen, rather than a full-on festival of tongue wrestling. Where better to segue from a bit of art appreciation into a practical demonstration?

Good for: Surprise snogs. Bad for: Instant gratification.

Comments

Best Of

Read More in Best Of
Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…
Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…
10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
Eight Stunning Places To Go For A Classy Bridesmaid Brunch
Eight Stunning Places To Go For A Classy Bridesmaid Brunch
PIC: This May Be The Prettiest Afternoon Tea In All Of Dublin
PIC: This May Be The Prettiest Afternoon Tea In All Of Dublin
You'll Find One Of The Tastiest Curries In This Unexpected Dublin Bar
You'll Find One Of The Tastiest Curries In This Unexpected Dublin Bar
You Can Get Gin And Tonic Ice Lollies In This Wexford Street Bar
You Can Get Gin And Tonic Ice Lollies In This Wexford Street Bar
Five Affordable Spots To Go For Dinner This Weekend That Are Tasty AF
Five Affordable Spots To Go For Dinner This Weekend That Are Tasty AF
One Of Our Fave Coffee Shops Has Opened In A New Location And They're Serving Free Coffee This Morning
One Of Our Fave Coffee Shops Has Opened In A New Location And They're Serving Free Coffee This Morning
10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside
10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside
PICS: This Is What You're Having For Brunch This Weekend - Mad Yolks
PICS: This Is What You're Having For Brunch This Weekend - Mad Yolks
I Checked Out A Café That I Had Been Following On Instagram For The Last Year
I Checked Out A Café That I Had Been Following On Instagram For The Last Year
These Are The 13 Prettiest Public Spaces In Dublin
These Are The 13 Prettiest Public Spaces In Dublin
Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…
Best Of

Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…
10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
Best Of

10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
There's Going To Be A Secret Garden Party In Dublin This Weekend
Recipes

There's Going To Be A Secret Garden Party In Dublin This Weekend

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group