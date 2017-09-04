Five Friday Foodie Treats We NEED Today

After a long, hard, painful week - you deserve this!

The weekend is FINALLY here on what felt like the LONGEST week ever.

Anyone else?

Friday is that magical day where you can stay up late, catch up on your fave Netflix show and most importantly - treat yo' self.

Here's five sumptuous treats that we are drooling over right now.

1. Waffle Pop - Cloud Nine

Cheap, cheerful and easy for when you're on the go.

Waffle pops are beyond delish.

At €3 a pop (literally) you'd be mad not to.

2. Chocolate Pizza - Ruby's Pizza And Grill

As if pizza couldn't get any better.

Laced in saucy Nutella and sprinkled with raspberries, strawberries and walnuts.

This is super sinful.

3. Charcoal Ice Cream - KC Peaches

Ice cream to match the colour of my soul - I like it!

KC Peaches have recently launched an ice cream corner in their store on Nassau Street and it's well worth popping in for a weekend treat.

Just LOOK at these colours!

4. Brownie And Butterscotch Ice Cream - Meltdown

Meltdown do some of the best cheese toasties around and now they're serving ice cream.

Literally my two favourite things in one place.

Brownie, butterscotch and pecan - all round a good time flavour combo.

5. Churros - Sweet Churro

A stick of pleasure.

Crispy, fluffly and covered in chocolate.

Sweet Churro have a special place in my heart.

You'll find their truck in Dundrum.

Drooling yet?

Go on, go on, go on - TREAT YOURSELF!

Header image: @Meltdowndublin @bandeadd

