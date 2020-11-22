It's all about the takeaway dishes now and we've spotted a few insane-looking brunches that we would love this morning.

It's a lovely Sunday morning, from where I'm sitting anyway, and popping out for a walk and coffee is definitely on the cards.

Maybe some brunch while you're at it?

I mean there's nothing really else to be doing so why not?

Well, if you're unsure, see if any of these will change your mind.

Here are five insane takeaway brunches we would love this morning:

1) Breakfast Bap

Maybe I had one too many Blue Wkds at home last night but by god, this looks like it would save my life right now.

The Full Monty breakfast bap from Happy Out.

Bacon, relish, black pudding, egg, and guac.

Yes, please.

2) Specky Eggs

How amazing does this look?

Michaels serving up the most delicious dishes with the best producers.

Can't go wrong.

3) Brekkie Toastie

The boys at Griolladh have been killing the toastie game and now you can get them delivered to your door.

Check this baby out:

4) Buddha Bowl

If you are after something a little healthier, Catalyst is doing beautiful looking Buddha Bowls.

5) Pancakes

Last but certainly not least are these divine looking pancakes from Dillengers.

wow.