Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree

Fed up of your couch?

It's that time of year when we have no idea what day it is.

You've probably laid in front of the couch watching movies and only leaving to go for scoops the last few days - hey, me too.

Are you getting itchy feet though?

Ahhhh yeh.

Here's five fun activities worth getting out of your pj's for:

1. Get Lost In A Book At Marsh's Library

This quaint library is one of Dublin's real hidden gems.

It looks like something out of a fairytale and it's the ideal spot to let your mind wonder.

2. Rent A Tandem Bike In Phoenix Park

Grab your buddy, your ma, your other half and try something new.

The tandem bikes in Phoenix Park are unreal craic and it's a great way to see the park in its entirety.

Pack yourself a few turkey sambos and have a little picnic. Sure you'll be set up.

3. Have A Pint In Dublin's Best Snug

Toners on Baggot Street is known for having the best snug around.

Grab yourself a pint of the black stuff and have a break from reality.

4. Walk The Great South Wall

The Great South Wall is one of the most amazing walks in Dublin.

Don't forget to wrap up though, it can be blustery out there!

5. Climb The Round Tower In Glasnevin Cemetery

This year the round tower in Glasnevin cemetery reopened and if you're a culture vulture/ history nut this is a must.

You'll be able to see right across to the city.

Have any more suggestions?

Leave them below!

