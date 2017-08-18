Dublin Best Of Dublin

Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree

Fed up of your couch?

Pjimage 11

It's that time of year when we have no idea what day it is.

You've probably laid in front of the couch watching movies and only leaving to go for scoops the last few days - hey, me too.

Are you getting itchy feet though?

Ahhhh yeh.

Here's five fun activities worth getting out of your pj's for:

1. Get Lost In A Book At Marsh's Library

This quaint library is one of Dublin's real hidden gems.

It looks like something out of a fairytale and it's the ideal spot to let your mind wonder.

2. Rent A Tandem Bike In Phoenix Park

Grab your buddy, your ma, your other half and try something new.

The tandem bikes in Phoenix Park are unreal craic and it's a great way to see the park in its entirety.

Pack yourself a few turkey sambos and have a little picnic. Sure you'll be set up.

3. Have A Pint In Dublin's Best Snug

Toners on Baggot Street is known for having the best snug around.

Grab yourself a pint of the black stuff and have a break from reality.

4. Walk The Great South Wall

The Great South Wall is one of the most amazing walks in Dublin.

Don't forget to wrap up though, it can be blustery out there!

5. Climb The Round Tower In Glasnevin Cemetery

This year the round tower in Glasnevin cemetery reopened and if you're a culture vulture/ history nut this is a must.

You'll be able to see right across to the city.

Have any more suggestions?

Leave them below!

READ MORE: Seven Bars In Dublin You Must Try Before The Year Is Out

Before Brunch LIVE with Diet Coke. We caught up with Courtney Smith and Caitlin McBride to chat about the power of fashion and celebrity gossip. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree
Dublin Fire Brigade Helped To Deliver A Baby On Christmas Day
Dublin Fire Brigade Helped To Deliver A Baby On Christmas Day
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
WATCH: Incredible Video Shows Man Crowdsurfing In Wheelchair At Damien Dempsey's Vicar St Gig
WATCH: Incredible Video Shows Man Crowdsurfing In Wheelchair At Damien Dempsey's Vicar St Gig
Capital Group Claim Dublin Died As A City The Day That This Happened
Capital Group Claim Dublin Died As A City The Day That This Happened
PIC: We've Found An €8.50 Dublin Pint And It's Miles Away From Temple Bar
PIC: We've Found An €8.50 Dublin Pint And It's Miles Away From Temple Bar
PIC: Someone Carried Out The 'Double Dickhead' On Dublin Bus During A Busy Commute
PIC: Someone Carried Out The 'Double Dickhead' On Dublin Bus During A Busy Commute
The "Most Popular" Drug In Trinity College Would Not Be In Your Top Five Guesses
The "Most Popular" Drug In Trinity College Would Not Be In Your Top Five Guesses
WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
Six Dublin Tourist Attractions That Are Well Worth Visiting As A Local
Six Dublin Tourist Attractions That Are Well Worth Visiting As A Local
PIC: This Dublin Rent Ad Caused So Much Controversy It's Been Removed
PIC: This Dublin Rent Ad Caused So Much Controversy It's Been Removed
Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
Lifestyle

Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
Food and Drink

This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
Lifestyle

The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed
Food and Drink

There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed

WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
News

WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
PICS: This Dublin Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Thoughtful One Ever
Pics

PICS: This Dublin Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Thoughtful One Ever
WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
News

WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Pubs Is Closing Its Doors Today
News

One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Pubs Is Closing Its Doors Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group