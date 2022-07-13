Finding a French restaurant in Dublin can be très difficile but thankfully we're here to help you find the perfect spot to enjoy some déjeuner.

If you're looking for a French restaurant in Dublin, look no further than our comprehensive list of some of the finest gallic-inspired places in town.

There are plenty of places to get French food and they're dotted quite evenly around the city centre. Take your pick, mon chéri:

La Maison, Castle Market

Tucked in between Grogan's and Georges Street Arcade, you've probably walked past it a hundred times and not even realised that inside is the best paté you'll ever taste outside of France.

Pearl Brasserie, Merrion Street Upper

Both the food and the interior in this restaurant meant it had to make the list - a gorgeous spot.

L'Gueuleton, Fade Street

No better spot to perch yourself outside on a sunny day and watch the world go by as you chow down on steak frites. Also a great place for drinks and a boogey on the weekend.

Chez Max, Dublin Castle

As French as it comes here in Dublin's fair city, perched right outside Dublin Castle with red checked tablecloths, a cosy outdoor area and huge portions of hearty French cuisine.

The Green Hen, Exchequer Street

Live your best Emily in Paris life at this cute spot with amazing posters all over the walls and staff so French you'd think they just walked off the Champs-Elysées.

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Merrion Street Upper

A bit pricey, but sure we could hardly leave our pal Patrick out. Strong "taking one of our best clients out for dinner on the company card" vibes of this multi-Michelin awarded restaurant, as well as top-quality grub and insanely pretty presentation.

Le Perroquet, Leeson Street

The name literally means 'parrot' but you'll get more than a few crackers in here. Eh? Eh? There's a great mix of French and Irish-inspired small plates, with a tasty cocktail list as well. Have a peruse of their menu here.

Pichet, Trinity Street

Locally-inspired dishes with a French twist at this welcoming Trinity Street spot. The menus are changed regularly, and you'll always find something to tickle your taste buds. A great option for graduations, big birthdays and other celebration-worthy milestones.

