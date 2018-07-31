Food and Drink Best Of

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!

The ultimate round of drinks with your mates

Nothing makes my heart sing like a G&T.

You all know by now, I'm obsessed, I even call myself a Ginfluencer. (ha)

Meeting my mates for a drink will always involve a gin and tonic or cocktail on hand, no matter what the occasion.

Yesterday, Dakota Bar released gin trees.

Yep, I'm not kidding. A stunning frame that holds nine glasses for a classy round of drinks.

There's two options that will be available daily:

Gin and Tonic Tree

Pornstar Martini Tree

I'm utterly obsessed with both of these, I can't decide which I'm more excited to try.

To celebrate this wonderful invention, Dakota have a deadly deal for the month of August. Every Thursday, the Pornstar Tree will cost €60 for nine glasses, guests will get their own reserved area and a complimentary food platter - Ideal for mate date.

The G&T tree offers pink gin or Tanqueray and costs €100.

Cheers to that!

