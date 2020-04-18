Close

George's Street Arcade owners say they will carry the rents of tenants in full until they can reopen

By Alan Fisher

April 18, 2020 at 10:04am

George's Street Arcade owners say they will carry the rents of tenants until they can reopen.

What a great gesture at this difficult time.

The arcade is Ireland's first purpose-built shopping centre and one of Europe's oldest markets which first opened in 1881 according to their website.

It is now a host to 42 businesses and took to Twitter last night to assure them not to worry.

They said 'you have work, you should not feel anxious'.

'The Layden Family are maintaining and insuring the arcade and will carry the rents and the services charges in full until we can reopen'.

They posted a similar message to Instagram signed off by Joe and Gwen Layden.

