Top nine places to go for a swim in Dublin

If the pandemic has given us anything, it's a newfound love for what's around us. And it seems like so many people (including me) have fallen in love with a dip in the sea. I don't know about you but for me, there is nothing like that first shock to the system when you dive straight in. It's almost like it washes away all of your worries and stresses, giving you a jolt of energy to keep smashing your week like a boss.

Anywho, we thought we would select some of the best swimming spots in Dublin for you guys to try. Because lads, there are some wonderful ones out there.

Portmarnock Beach

Portmarnock Beach is perhaps one of the best beaches in Dublin for a day out or just a quick dip. With a dedicated car park as well as plenty of parking along the coast opposite the Sands Hotel and a shelter towards the end of the beach, you'll have plenty of places to set up before skipping down to the shore and jumping in.

The Forty Foot

You can't beat the classics. The Forty Foot has been a favourite amongst Dublin swimmers for generations. And for good reason. There are facilities to match th demand, plenty of handrails and even a diving platform.

Sandycove

Sandycove is another long-time favourite for Dublin swimmers, with its beautiful surroundings and great atmosphere on a sunny day.

Skerries

Skerries, with its charming village and beautiful beaches, makes for a wonderful day out in Dublin. The North Dublin town is home to Skerries South Strand which stretches for about 2.5km.

Bull Island

Bull Island ain't too far from the city centre. With multiple changing areas at the end of the wooden bridge and steps and rails leading down to the water, it is perhaps one of the most accessible swimming spots in the city. Boasting views of Poolbeg and Clontarf Promenade, it's a pretty serene experience.

Balscadden Bay Beach

Hidden away at the end of some steep steps past Howth village, this stony beach has plenty of concrete space to set up camp before taking a dip. Looking out to the sea and the dramatic cliffs of Howth Head, it's a must-see for any swimmer in Dublin.

Seapoint

If you're planning on using public transport, then Seapoint is a great shout for you as there is a DART Station super near the beach. It is made up of mostly large rocks and smooth sand and it's advised that you swim at high tide. You can also make your way into the water from the Martello tower at the north end of the beach.

Red Rock Beach

Located in Sutton at the end of the Howth Cliff Walk, this somewhat hidden beach makes for a wonderful sunset swim after a day of hiking.

Vico Baths

Matt Damon knew what was up when he hit up this swimming spot last year. It's somewhat hidden away in the Killiney area but worth a trip nonetheless. There is a series of steps along with a handrail for easy access to the baths and once you're in the water, you'll likely experience that feeling of bliss you were looking for.

