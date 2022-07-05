Grab a FREE Schweppes Summer Spritz on your next night out in these Dublin bars

These Dublin bars are offering FREE Schweppes Summer Spritz drinks for a limited time only!

In case you've missed it, Schweppes are running their Summer Spritz pop-up bar for the summer, giving away FREE drinks in bars around Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast throughout the summer.

Next up is Dublin, with a number of pubs giving away a FREE Schweppes Summer Spritz to the first 100 customers who order the brand new beverages. With notes of summer and more than a hint of discovery, there are three delicious and bespoke Schweppes Summer Spritz drinks to choose from - Pretty in Pink, Bourbon Fizz and Paisean.

The Dublin locations where you can nab a FREE drink are:

Zozimus , Thursday 7 July, 6-8.30pm

, Thursday 7 July, 6-8.30pm Nolita, Friday 8 July from 4-6.30pm and Saturday 9 July, 2-4.30pm

Friday 8 July from 4-6.30pm and Saturday 9 July, 2-4.30pm The Camden , Thursday 14 July, 6-8.30pm

, Thursday 14 July, 6-8.30pm Huck's , Friday 15 July, 6-8.30pm

, Friday 15 July, 6-8.30pm The Grafton , Saturday 16 July, 6-8.30pm

, Saturday 16 July, 6-8.30pm Opium, Saturday 20 August from from 2.30-5pm and Sunday 21 August from 3.30-6pm

Or visit our Schweppes Summer Spritz Locator to find a participating bar near you!

With 100 Free Spritz to be given out at each venue, in addition to a winnable €100 voucher to spend in that same venue by virtue of winning the best social media upload of the evening, this is a new look that doesn't disappoint!

Cal Byrne, a leader on the Dublin mixology scene, has been working hard with our friends at Schweppes to create a trio of bespoke drinks. This trio in the Schweppes Summer Spritz range and it's sure to get the creative juices flowing and ensure that not only is your thirst quenched but that the perfect social media caption is always achievable.

You can choose the Pretty in Pink cocktail, made with a crisp, Schweppes Pink Soda - featuring flavours of hibiscus and berry - and paired with a helping of Glendalough Gin, plus a blend of cranberry and lime juice. You'll do well not to upload to profile on the spot - especially when you see the variety of playful garnishes planned for each venue. #SoMuchToChooseFrom!

Or maybe you'll opt for the Bourbon Fizz, made with a stiff helping of Schweppes' Signature Ginger Ale and a pour of aged-bourbon and bitters, this bold innovation - a merger of the mammoth cocktails The Fizz and The Whiskey Sour, is sure to lend some effervescence to your summer plans.

Or perhaps your blood runs more along the lines of Paisean (that's "Passion" as Gaeilge!) If that's the case, then the passionfruit puree, White Rum, mint leaf, and Schweppes Tonic Water combo will deliver just the right amount of tropical to your day.

With three different (and delicious!) Schweppes Summer Spritz drinks to choose from, one is sure to become your drink of the summer.

