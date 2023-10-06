Guinness Storehouse beats the Eiffel Tower and Buckingham Palace as Europe's top attraction for 2023

Just shows you it's hard to beat the home of the black stuff

Dublin's Guinness Storehouse has been named Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction in 2023 and Europe’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience in 2023 at the World Travel Awards.

The awards which took place in Batumi, Georgia, last month saw the home of the black stuff beat the likes of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (maybe the bedbugs counted against them), London's Buckingham Palace and Barcelona's Sagrada Familia.

The Dublin destination last held the title of 'Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction' back in 2015, but it is the reigning champion of the 'Europe's Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience' award beating out the likes of Fuller's Brewery in England, The Heineken Experience in the Netherlands, and The Budweiser Budvar Brewery in the Czech Republic, for the second year in a row.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards often dubbed the "Tourism Oscars" is now in its 30 year, with an aim to highlight the best hotels and experiences across the world.

Speaking of the award Catherine Toolan, Managing Director, Diageo Irish Brand Homes, said, "we are absolutely delighted to accept both of these prestigious awards on behalf of the whole team at The Guinness Storehouse. We are honoured to be in the same company as such renowned tourist attractions from across Europe. This is fantastic recognition for Irish tourism and for everyone at Home of Guinness, who create a world-class visitor experience and a warm Irish welcome for the thousands of people each day."

Toolan added that the Storehouse has welcomed 1.4 million visitors from 165 countries in the past year alone.

The Guinness Storehouse tells the story of a brand that is etched into the very fibre of the city, Guinness. The storehouse is a space that locals and visitors alike will get a hellova lot out of. Over seven storeys visitors learn the story of the brand's 260-year history, from the sometimes off-the-wall advertising to tracking the city's social history so interwoven with Guinness, pouring a pint to taking a sup at the unparalleled gravity bar.

Whether you take your pint with a shot of blackcurrant or not, this is a true destination for any visitor or permanent visitor to Dublin.

You can find a full list of the winners here

