Hen's Teeth is doing a voucher drive for Ireland's homeless children

By Alan Fisher

November 21, 2020 at 10:13am

Hen's Teeth is doing a voucher drive for Ireland's homeless children.

They are back with this year's 'Letters to Santy' and working with Focus Ireland to try and make Christmas special for some people who aren't as fortunate.

They have asked for people to buy vouchers this year if they are thinking of helping out.

They took to their social media last night to announce the news saying that "we’re back at it this year with our good pal @nicuinneagain, in conjunction with Focus Ireland, who are tirelessly working to make Christmas a wee bit more special for kids who aren’t fortunate enough to have a place they call home this year".

"We’ve set up a post box right inside the door of our store/cafe. One 4 All or a toy shop voucher are gonna work best this year :)

We’ll be accepting vouchers up to Dec 18th, so if it’s within your means, please do dig deep and make sure Santa answers those letters ?

Huge love from the whole crew ❤️❄️❤️"

