13 great Dublin comedy clubs for those in need of a laugh

Following the pandemic and the successful rise of the online comedian, Dublin's appetite for comedy is healthier than ever.

While the city has always enjoyed a thriving stand-up scene, in the last year we've seen an influx of new clubs and there's potential to see live comedy every night of the week if your heart so desires.

Comedy makes for a perfect date night, midweek activity or just a way to blow off steam in general. If you're looking for a laugh, here's a round up of 13 of the best comedy clubs in Dublin.

The Comedy Cellar, The International Bar

The Comedy Cellar is Ireland's first and longest running comedy club, housing the best and brightest of Irish funny business for over 30 years.

Shows take place every Wednesday at 8pm with a mix of upcoming and established acts on the lineup - nab yourself a ticket HERE.

The International Comedy Club

Also hosted at the International, the International Comedy Club runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night (2 shows on Saturday) and is the ideal activity if you're in Dublin for the weekend. Hosted by Irish comedy veteran Simon O'Keeffe, line-ups are always immaculately curated and you're guaranteed a laugh. Tickets will set you back €15, available HERE.

Laughter Lounge, Eden Quay

The Laughter Lounge is Dublin's only dedicated comedy venue, with shows running every Friday and Saturday night. Doors open from 7pm and the shows kick off each night at 8:30pm.

You'll find top quality Irish and international acts performing here every weekend, with a free bottle of beer or wine included in the price of your ticket (€31 a head). There are also discounts available if you book via their website.

Cherry Comedy, Whelan's

Easily the best way to brighten up your Monday, Cherry Comedy has been running for 8 years in Whelan's of Wexford Street and in that time has seen performances from comedy legends Ardal O'Hanlon, Barry Murphy, Deirdre O'Kane, Joanne McNally and Dylan Moran to name a few. Tickets will set you back just €7 and are available via their website.

The Comedy Crunch, The Stag's Head

The Comedy Crunch runs downstairs in The Stag’s Head every Sunday and Monday evening, so it's the perfect way to finish one week and start another anew. Doors open at 8:15pm each evening and the shows are free. Yes. FREE.

You do, however, have the opportunity to make a donation at the end of the night if you enjoyed the gig. To be a good sport, and all. They also dole out free ice cream, which is pretty sweet.

Although if you want to get in at all, get in early. This place fills up fast.

Hysteria, Sin É

There's a lot of buzz around this Dublin-based comedy collective, who run an exciting array of nights out of Sin É on the quays. Enjoy the likes of Token Straight (a queer comedy show with one token straight performer on the night to balance things out), the Nerd Herd (a chance to see Dublin comics nerd out about their favourite topics) or Hysterical Women (a showcase of Ireland's hilarious female comedians) with 3-5 shows every week - tickets and more info available HERE.

Stitches Comedy Club, Various Locations

Another new comedy club for Dublin with a great variety of nights on offer - Monday's gigs take place at the swanky Workman's downstairs venue, and once a month there's a gong show-type event where ten aspiring comics try to last 5 minutes on our stage with the audience having the power to boot them off stage if they don't find them funny. Definitely one for the sadists among you.

Tuesday's gigs take place at the International and see stand-up mixed with improv - comedians are challenged to come up with a new comedy routine on the spot based on topics presented to them by the audience.

Wednesday's gigs are held at Cassidy's of Westmoreland Street, and are new material nights where comics of all levels come and test out jokes. These shows are free with an unlimited supply of snacks, with drink tokens available for the first 20 audience members too.

More info and tickets available HERE.

Craic Den, Various Locations

With shows running 5 nights a week, Craic Den is a hugely popular destination for stags, hens and people visiting Dublin. Despite being a relatively new club they've already enjoyed huge success, notably their tv show on Virgin Media over the summer - the series showcased some of Ireland's best up and coming talent and was a huge boost for live comedy. Tickets and more info on Craic Den available HERE.

Ha’Penny Comedy Club, Ha'Penny Bridge Inn

One of Dublin's most iconic club nights where many legendary Irish comedians got their first start, the Ha'Penny run shows every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday in the heart of the city. It's the perfect place to catch acts before they hit the big time - tickets and more info available HERE.

Inn Jokes, Patriot's Inn Kilmainham

Hosted by award-winning comedian and broadcaster Colm O'Regan on the last Wednesday of every month, Inn Jokes strikes the balance of having a great neighbourhood feel while also booking some of Ireland's most established acts. Tickets and more info available HERE.

Icarus Comedy, The Circular

Another great neighbourhood comedy show, Icarus is a monthly gig at the Circular in Rialto hosted by funny man Mike Sable. There's always a great mix of new and established acts, and the combo of Coke Lane pizza and comedy just makes sense. Tickets will set you back €10 and are available HERE.

All My Comedy, All My Friends

A free, weekly comedy night running out of new LGBTQ bar All My Friends in the Liberties, All My Comedy sees MC Bláithín de Burca host the best of Irish comedy every Thursday. Come for the toasties, stay for the laughs.

Comedy Anseo, Camden Street

Anseo has always been a go-to venue for comedy, and the Wednesday night gigs have recently enjoyed a glow-up with hosts Richie Bree and Colm McGlinchey at the helm bringing you the best of Irish and international acts every week. Tickets start from just €6 and are available HERE.

Did we miss out your favourite comedy club? Let us know and we'll add them to the list!

