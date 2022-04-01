Here's 8 of our favourite coffee spots in Dublin 8

Having the pleasure of working in Dublin 8 made this list easy to compile.

Now that most work spots are operating on a hybrid model of WFH and office working, an essential is finding your go-to coffee spot. If you work in the Dublin 8 area like I do, or if you live there and want a new Sunday café to hit up, we've got the list for you.

Coffee District

Location: James Street

This dog friendly café is perfect if you need a coffee, a pastry, or even a breakfast on the go in the form of their smoothie bowls.

The Morning

Location: Pleasants Street

Formerly Meet Me In The Morning, The Morning is a classic Dublin 8 spot if you need some specialty coffee on the go. They also do some delightful baked goods.

Soren & Son

Location: Dean Street

Soren & Son has only been open for a couple of months, but it's made a big impact on the D8 area. The Scandi inspired café makes brewtiful coffee and has an ideal seat for people-watching, both indoors and outdoors.

Hen's Teeth

Location: Blackpitts

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, Hen's Teeth is one of the hippest coffee spots in Dublin 8, a café/restaurant that doubles as an adorable shop selling prints, hot sauce, and other treats. The coffee is so good it makes me excited every time I walk by the blue gates on my way to the office.

Two Pups

Location: Francis Street

Open Wednesday to Sunday, Two Pups is known for their incredible brunch food, as well as their cute tote bags. To add to their many skills, they also do a mean cup of joe. A must try to add to your list.

Legit Coffee Co

Location: Meath Street

As the name would suggest, the coffee at Legit Coffee Co is, well, legit. To pair with your coffee, they also do a fabulous range of croissants and sambos.

Storyboard

Location: Clancy Quay

You can get your coffee fix from Storyboard seven days week from 9am to 3.30pm, as well as pastries, bread, eggs, wine, and even some brunch. They regularly mix up their beans, and if you particularly like a flavour, you can purchase the beans too.

Groundstate

Location: James Street

Groundstate is a coffee haven that also has sustainable ethics, ensuring their packaging is 100% recyclable and compostable. They also donate 1% of their annual sales to cleancosts.org and offset their carbon footprint by supporting Home Tree. Don't tell me coffee doesn't taste better when the business behind it is environmentally conscious.

So that's our fave coffee spots in Dublin 8. We'll be trying cafés all over Dublin - the search for incredible coffee is a fulfilling endeavour and a journey I'll be on for a long time.

Header image via Instagram/themorningdublin

