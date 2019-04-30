Here’s Where You’ll Find The BEST Avo And Eggs In Dublin

Brunch is somewhat exhausted in Dublin.

Menus sample the same dishes, they taste virtually the same and few excite me. There are a few cafes however, that have put their own spin on things and made brunch sexy again – a meal worth coming back for, raving about on your insta stories and forcing your friends to visit ASAP.

This week I came across exactly that in one of my all-time favourite cafes in Dublin. This is a place is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and hidden away in it’s own little paradisal cocoon. Take a stroll through The Last Book Shop on Camden Street (it still has that GORJ vintage book smell inside) and at the back you’ll find a doors that opens out to the cutest area with bamboo shoots, mosaic walls made from broken CDs, books, piano keys and tiles and colourful tables and chairs.

Say hello to your newest obsession, The Cake Cafe!

Not only is this place an Insta-dream, their mighty menu packs a punch.

Owner Ray is a master of his trade producing seasonal, fresh and enticing dishes with lots of options for our veggie and vegan friends – he’s also one of the soundest cafe owners I’ve come across in my days. You can tell he puts his heart and soul into his business and his character really comes through from the quirky crockery to the icing on the cakes beautifully presented at the top counters.

Today however, I was swooning over one thing and one thing only – the best eggs and avocado I’ve had in Dublin City.

I’ve had more variations of this dish than I could possibly count. I typically go for brunch at least once a week and this would be a dish that I choose time and time again, even though I’m left unimpressed more often times than none.

Today I had an eye-roll moment on the first bite; there was a burst of flavour without it being overpowering.

The eggs avocado in The Cake Cafe is made with scallions and homemade peanut rayu – a rayu that would challenge White Masu, which is a bold but truthful statement. They’ve kept it simple but effective, which is exactly what I look for in such dishes – if it’s not broke, don’t fix it (too much!).

It was love at first bite, honestly.

There was a load of avo which I was buzzing about and the flavour in it was incredible, sometimes I think avo can taste a little bland if it’s not prepared correctly or at the correct stage of ripeness. The toast was perfectly crunchy and the eggs gooey as ever.

I left with a big smile on my face and a happy tummy.

Do yourself a favour and get down here to try the tastiest avo and eggs around.

You can thank me after!